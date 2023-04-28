The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade’s 38th Annual Dolphin Days Family Fishing Tournament (DolphinDays.org), one of South Florida’s oldest family-fun fishing competitions, June 8-10, will feature more than $9,000 in prizes this year, according to organizers.
Benefitting the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation, the tournament is co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council and funds raised will benefit the children of the Homestead-South Dade community, local charities, military families and community service projects.
The tournament begins June 8 at 6 p.m. with the kick-off party/ captain’s meeting/raffle /silent auction at the Champions Club at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Fishing day is June 10, with weigh-in, dock party and awards at Homestead Bayfront Park, 9698 SW 328th street.
“We expect a tremendous turnout because family and fishing are cornerstones of our community and our supporters know it is all for a good cause,” said Homestead Councilwoman, former Kiwanis Club president, and Tournament Co-Chair Erica G. Ávila. “This will be a great, fun event that raises funds for Kiwanis—one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations—and honors our military by allowing kids and active/reserve military to fish for free. With prices rising— including the cost of fuel— we thought additional prizes was an excellent way to show the fishing community in South Florida how much we appreciate their support.”
Early bird tournament entry fees before June 1 are $350 for up to four anglers, with each additional angler costing $100. After June 1—and up to 8 p.m. the night of the Captain’s Party—entry fees are $450 a boat and $125 for additional anglers. In keeping with the tradition of the event, kids and active/reserve military fish for free.
In addition to boat entries, a variety of sponsorships are still available.
For further information about entries or sponsorships, email
DolphinDays.org or contact Ávila at 786.444.6133.
