The Sheriff’s Office is urging anglers, divers and boaters to stow their gear and lock up their valuables as they’re seeing an uptick in
marine-related thefts in the Upper Keys.
This year thieves appear to be targeting YETI® coolers. Owners are urged to place identifying marks on coolers and removing them from boats.
Like most property crimes, marine related thefts are primarily crimes of opportunity.
If you provide the opportunity, a thief will take advantage of it.
Tips for keeping your property safe:
• Keep valuable lectronics in a secure location. It might be a hassle, but it will save you thousands of dollars in the long run.
• Engrave your driver’s license number or make a distinctive marking on your valuable property for identification.
• Take pictures and record serial numbers if available.
• Don’t leave fishing and diving equipment unattended outside.
It takes a thief a minute, literally, to take it.
• Remove the keys from the boat; if it is on a lift, turn the breaker off in the house to disable it.
• Install motion sensor lights. Make sure areas around the boat are well lighted.
• Install surveillance cameras and make sure they will capture the face of an intruder. Cameras are often installed too high and only capture the top of a suspect’s head or the brim of the hat he is wearing.
• Whether on a trailer or in a canal, make sure your boat can be seen by neighbors and/or deputies patrolling the neighborhood.
• Remove the steering wheel if the boat won’t be used for a long time.
• Install a GPS tracking device on your boat and/or engines.
• Install a boat alarm. Alarms are very effective at preventing equipment and boat thefts.
• Disconnect the batteries to disable the trim/tilt function. Keep the engine down, touching the ground so the lower unit can’t be removed.
• If the boat is on a trailer, chain the rims together or boot one of the wheels to prevent the entire boat and trailer from being stolen.
• Keep a trailer hitch lock on at all times.
• Install bolt locks on the engine or put extra-long engine bolts on and bend the ends.
• Destroy the threads on one bolt so the nut can’t be removed.
• Back the boat close to a house, wall, or other stationary object.
