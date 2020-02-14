The Keys Gate boys soccer team won its first district title with a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Coral Shores.
“It was a very tight game,” head coach Juan Carlos Angulo said. “This was our fourth consecutive final and finally we won.”
Keys Gate scored the game’s first goal, but had to rally back to tie the game at 2 in the second half before a game-winning goal by Oscar Mina, his fourth of the season, with four minutes left in the game.
The Knights won the Class 3A District 16 title with a 5-0-1 record and earned the 4-seed in Region 4 in the Class 3A state tournament.
Gabriel Colina leads the Knights with 13 goals on the season.
