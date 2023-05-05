Athletes seeking to test their physical and mental stamina can compete in the Key Largo Triathlon set for Sunday, May 7, at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. The event is the first in the Paradise Series, with the second round scheduled to take place Aug. 20 at the same location.
The racing challenge, produced by Game On! Race Events and presented by City Bikes, includes swimming in calm waters just off the beach at Pennekamp, biking on U.S. Highway 1 and Card Sound Road, and running through residential neighborhoods of Key Largo and the state park.
Competitors can choose the Olympic-distance or sprint-distance triathlon or duathlon or the Olympic aquabike event. Relay teams can compete in the Olympic triathlon or duathlon, with individual team members tackling different legs of the selected race.
The Olympic-distance triathlon features a .9-mile swim, 24.8-mile bicycle ride through north Key Largo on Card Sound Road and 6.2-mile run. Sprint-distance contenders are to complete a .25-mile swim, 12-mile bike ride and 3.5-mile run. Olympic aquabike entrants complete a .9-mile swim and 24.8-mile bike ride. Olympic duathlon athletes run for 1 mile, bike 24.8 miles and then run 6.2 miles, while sprint-distance duathlon entrants run for 1 mile, bike 12 miles and then run another 3.5 miles.
Participants can pick up race packets from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at City Bike Aventura, located at 20335 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura, Florida. Pickup is offered Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, located at 102601 Overseas Highway in Key Largo. Participants also have the option of picking up packets on race day from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. at the race site.
A first-timers clinic is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday during the Pennekamp Park packet pickup.
Races are to have staggered starts from 6:40 to 7:20 a.m. All entrants are asked to arrive at the race venue by 5:30 a.m. regardless of their start time.
A post-event party and awards ceremony for all participants is to take place at Pennekamp’s Cannon Beach following the event. Awards await the top three finishers in varying age groups as well as the top three overall male and female finishers and top three male and female masters for racers age 40 and above.
Motorists are advised that one northbound lane on U.S.1 from mile marker 102.5 (the entrance to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park) to mile marker 105 will be coned off for cyclists’ use between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The other northbound lane will remain open to vehicular traffic.
Race registration, information and course maps: keylargotriathlon.com
