A man who died while diving on Davis Reef off Islamorada on Friday, March 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Matthew Scott McCurdy of Key Largo.
McCurdy was freediving while spear-fishing in water approximately 70 feet deep at the time of the incident.
McCurdy’s dive buddy contacted emergency responders at approximately 4:30 p.m. and stated he lost sight of McCurdy.
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved McCurdy shortly thereafter.
The incident remains under investigation.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident.
Autopsy results are pending.
