Ford Championship Weekend is finally here. Since the start of the 2019 NASCAR season, Homestead-Miami Speedway is the track that everyone has had in their sights. The goal from the time the season begins is to win a championship here in South Florida, and for the Championship 4 drivers in each of NASCAR’s three national series – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series – that dream remains alive.
At the end of the weekend, three new drivers will be in the NASCAR history books forever. It will be a moment that all three of these drivers will remember for the rest of their careers as it is one of the biggest achievements in motorsports to win a NASCAR championship.
Ford Championship Weekend has become a tradition in South Florida as Homestead-Miami Speedway will be hosting this elite race weekend for the 18th straight year. As I welcome our fans, drivers, crews, media members and the entire motorsports industry to Homestead-Miami Speedway, it’s important to keep in mind the magnitude of an event like ours and all the happenings that come with it.
This year is particularly special as it is the culmination of 18 years of Ford Championship Weekend. Next year, we will transition to new spring dates as we celebrate our 25th anniversary and host all three of NASCAR’s national series March 20-22, 2020.
This weekend is all about crowning three champions in three days. What more could you possibly want to see during a single race weekend? This year is again highlighted by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday, where Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will battle it out to leave Homestead-Miami Speedway with the coveted MENCS championship trophy.
This year, Ford Championship Weekend is filled with signature events. There will be activities to be a part of the whole weekend as fans will witness a historical weekend. With a variety of things to do in the South Florida area, our Speedway will be offering many enhancements as well.
New to our Speedway is the iHeartMedia Fan Village. Each day at the Big 105.9 Entertainment Stage, you can catch a variety of concerts.
Furthermore, you can enjoy from the bar, food items, driver appearances and the Wynwood-inspired painted walls in the village.
Another unique area at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is the new Infield Party at Ally Beach. The beautiful South Florida beaches are coming to our Speedway and the beach will be filled with water activities, food and beverages, and live music entertainment by Miami’s own DJ Irie.
You can’t forget the pre-race concert that we hold every year either.
The iconic music group, Gin Blossoms, will be erforming this year on the front stretch on Sunday. The music band will be the center of entertainment before the race as fans will get pumped up for the Ford EcoBoost 400.
We’ll also have a number of celebrities on hand to help as pre-race dignitaries. These roles are extremely important to motorsports and are a badge of honor. Similar to throwing out the first pitch in baseball, it’s a tremendous honor to be named Grand Marshal, Honorary Starter, Honorary Race Official or Honorary Pace Car Driver for a NASCAR race. Hosting NASCAR’s championships makes those roles much more special. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see a number of stars serving their pre-race duties.
These are just a few of the things that you’ll be able to do on our property this weekend. We will have plenty of entertainment and fun for everyone to enjoy, no matter what age you are or what you like to do.
So as you spend your weekend at our scenic 1.5-mile track, you’ll find plenty of festivities to keep you busy. As a championship event, we try to provide our fans with championship-caliber entertainment and activities. And as exciting as each day is, at the end of day, we crown a NASCAR champion.
I can’t wait to see who will be taking the home the championship trophies, starting tonight with the truck series. Every year, we get to see some tremendous battles for the crown and this year will be no different. All year, we’ve been working to put on such an exciting weekend for the motorsports world to enjoy. As the entire season comes down to Ford Championship Weekend, take it all in, enjoy yourself and watch closely for who is going to etch their name into the NASCAR record books.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Sunday, November 17 at 3:00 PM (ET)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Tune In: NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Saturday, November 16 at 3:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami
Speedway
Tune In: NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Friday, November 15 at 8:00 PM (ET)
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
