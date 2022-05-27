With a ribbon cutting by Homestead and Florida City elected officials, semipro soccer team Homestead FC USA began play at its new home Harris Field on Sunday, May 22.

Daniel Horton-Diaz, Homestead Councilman Larry Roth, Florida City Commissioner James Gold, Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman, Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner and Moe Hakssa of Lumo Print cut a ceremonial ribbon sign...

Homestead, also known as the Lions, took on the Red Force FC of Miami another team in the National Soccer Leagues Premier Division.

Seen in this example, the tough play by both teams was the norm throughout the game.

In the game which was live streamed on the Homestead FC Facebook page, the Home Team won 3 to 1.

Homestead FC celebrates the first goal scored last Sunday at Harris Field, their new home.

