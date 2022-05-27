Daniel Horton-Diaz, Homestead Councilman Larry Roth, Florida City Commissioner James Gold, Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman, Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner and Moe Hakssa of Lumo Print cut a ceremonial ribbon signifying the opening of Homestead FC new home field.
