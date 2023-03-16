The NCAA selection shows that reveal the tournament fate for college basketball teams were held last Sunday and for the second year in a row, both the Miami’s Men’s and Women’s teams are going dancing.
The LadyCanes (19-12) are the #9 seed in the Greenville 2 Region.
They will face #8 Oklahoma State (21-11) in Bloomington, Indiana at 2 PM on Saturday March 18th (ESPN). The winner will play the winner of the play-in game between Tenn-Tech and Monmouth or the #1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) on March 20th.
The Men (25-7) are the #5 seed in the Midwest Region. They will face Drake (27-7) on Friday, March 17th at 7:25 (TBS). The winner will play either #4 seed Indiana (22-11) or #13 Kent St.(28-6) on Sunday, March 19th.
The Hurricane Women had last week off. The Men were up in Greensboro, NC as the #1 seed in the ACC Conference Tournament. Miami faced Wake Forest
(19-14) at noon on Thursday, March 9th. Wake Forest hit from long range 0:23 into the contest for their only lead of the game.
When the first media timeout was called after 4:35, UM led 4-3 and Wake was 0-6 on their last six shots. It was 10-10 after 9:33, 19-16 Canes with 6:53 remaining in the half. Scoring picked up a little from there and Miami took a 34-29 advantage into the break. Miami stretched their lead to 18 midway through the second half but the Hurricanes stayed true to recent form and it was a nailbiter at the end.
Canes were up 9 inside five minutes, up 8 with 2:06, up 5 inside the last minute yet for the third game in a row found the opponent throwing up a half court shot for a possible win as the final buzzer sounded. The shot was not close and Miami advanced to the semifinals with a 74-72 win.
Norchad Omier had a double-double scoring 14 with 10 boards. Jordan Miller added 18/9 and 5 assists. ACC Player of the Year, Isaiah Wong scored 17 with 5 assists.
Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby, the ACC P of Y runner-up was the game’s leading scorer with 24.
Next up was a Friday night semifinal against the Duke Blue Devils (25-8).
There were 12 lead changes, and 7 ties in the contest, all in the opening frame. Miami suffered a major loss when Norchad Omier, their leading rebounder, and third leading scorer suffered a serious ankle injury 66 seconds into the contest, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
There is no quit in this Miami team. Miami led 32-31 late in the first half but Duke took a 41-36 lead at the break. Miami committed only 6 turnovers with only 1 in the second half but had no answer for the Devil’s size with Omier out.
Duke had a 36-24 rebounding advantage, and a 12-4 second chance points edge but the Canes in a valiant effort stayed in the game all the way. Duke repeatedly tried to pull away in the second half but Miami answered every call, never allowing a double-digit lead.
A Jordan Miller layup put the Canes within one at 66-65 with under seven
minutes left but they never could take a lead. Duke 85- UM 78 was the final in a game where both teams played exceptionally well.
Both teams had 5 players score in double digits. Wong was the game’s leading scorer with 22. Miller had 17, Nijel Pack 11 and both Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar had 10.
Kyle Filipowski led Duke with a 17/11 double-double. Dariq Whitehead 16, Tyrese Proctor 15, Mark Mitchell 14 and Jeremy Roach 13 were Duke’s other offensive leaders.
Duke starts four coming of age freshmen and are now on a nine game winning streak. They are serious national championship contenders, and will be a tough out for anyone in the NCAA Tournament.
With a healthy Omier, Miami will have a shot at the Final Four themselves. Without him the Canes will have a tough road to travel. One thing is for sure, the Canes will represent and give 100% whenever they step on the floor.
Wong was named to the ACC All-Tournament First Team and Miller received ACC AllTournament Second Team honors. For the first time in program history, three members of the University of Miami men’s basketball team earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District accolades. Wong garnered First Team All-District 2 status, while both Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier received NABC Second Team All-District 2 plaudits. Miami enters the NCAA tournament ranked number 16 in the final AP poll and number 15 in the final Coaches poll.
Hurricanes Baseball (10-6, 2-1) is #16 in the Baseball America poll after taking a weekend series from the previously undefeated #19 NC State Wolfpack.
The #15 ranked Virginia Tech Hoakies are in for a weekend series March 17-18-19.
Miami Sophomore, RHP Gage Ziehl has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week after his dominating eight inning, zero earned run, eight strikeout outing against the Wolfpack. Miami looks strong offensively so far this season.
Starting pitching is the question mark.
A trip to the College World Series in Omaha is the goal and the pitching rotation must be better for the Canes to make their dream a reality.
Thoughts and prayers to Norchad Omier. He deserves to be healthy and play in Friday’s NCAA game.
Be well all and Go Canes!
