Inter Miami CF will welcome a limited number of fans to Saturday’s home game at Inter Miami CF Stadium.
Tickets to the match between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC will be available for purchase exclusively to full Season Ticket Members on a first-come, first-served basis. Considerations to open future home games will be managed on a weekly basis.
In coordination with local health officials and Major League Soccer, Inter Miami has developed a series of health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance. Below is an overview of what fans can expect for Saturday’s match. Full details will be available on the Club’s
matchday site here.
For those unable to attend in person, the match will be nationally televised on Unimas, streamed on TUDN’s Twitter and the Univision 23 App, and fans can also listen on Spanish radio via Univision Miami’s WQBA 1140 AM and the Uforia App.
Stadium Safety:
• Mandatory face masks are required in the stadium
• Temperature checks and touchless ticket scanning will be available at all entry points
• A socially distanced stadium seating plan has been designed to keep fans in place and within their own parties of four or less
• Additional safety and directional signage and instructions will be visible throughout the stadium
• Staff will follow thorough sanitation practices before, during and after the match, including disinfecting and sanitizing high traffic areas regularly
• Touchless hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium
