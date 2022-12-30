“Rita,” the bald eagle that made international news last year when she and her mate, “Ron,” successfully raised and fledged two offspring from a nest built on a man-made platform while being monitored over the internet, has had to have surgery that will alter her future and unfortunately eliminate any chance of her ever being released back to the wild.
She arrived at Zoo Miami late last month after being found in critical condition and initially brought to Wildlife Rescue of Dade County by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel.
Due to the severity of her wounds, she was transported to Zoo Miami where the Animal Health Team worked feverishly to save her life.
Once she was stabilized, the effort was focused on saving as much of the devastated wing as possible. The wound was a severe compound fracture with exposed bone and significant blood and tissue loss. Initial indications were that a total amputation would be necessary but the team decided to try a series of treatments that included laser therapy, acupuncture, peripheral limb infusion, physical therapy and a variety of topical, oral and injectable medications to try to save as much of the wing as possible.
Though Rita initially surpassed expectations and showed significant
improvement, she recently started showing signs of infection and loss of circulation and viable tissue in the xtremity of the wing that was progressively getting worse.
The very difficult decision was made to amputate the latter part of the right wing just beyond the wrist to prevent the infection from spreading and endangering the life of this majestic bird.
She will now go through an intensive recovery period initially done at Zoo Miami until she is transferred to Wildlife Rescue of Dade County for her rehabilitation. She will ultimately be placed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFW) in a facility where she will remain under human care for the rest of her life.
As per an agreement with Native American tribes, she will first be offered to tribes that maintain aviaries that house eagles so that their naturally molted feathers can be utilized for tribal ceremonies. If there are no requests from any Native American Tribes, she will be placed in an educational facility where she can serve as an ambassador for her species.
Though bald eagles usually mate for life, if one dies or is permanently
separated, the other will often find another mate. In fact, “Ron,” Rita’s mate, has already been seen with more than one new female at the nest site!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.