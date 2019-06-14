Former Westminster Christian standout Julian Infante has advanced to the College World Series with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Infante, a senior first baseman, went 3 for 12 with a home run and three RBIs in the Super Regionals winning the series 2-1 over Duke.
No. 2 Vanderbilt (54-11) is the highest-seeded team in the eight-team College World Series field and enters the double-elimination tournament having won 27 of its last 29 games.
Vanderbilt opens against No. 7 Louisville (49-16) on Sunday (2:00 p.m., ESPN) and will face either No. 6 Mississippi State (51-13) or Auburn (38-26) in its second game.
The Commodores have played all three teams on their side of the bracket without a loss, beating Louisville 6-1 on May 7, posting a 1-0 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, and winning all four meetings against Auburn by a 37-14 margin.
Infante is hitting .350 (14 for 40) with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 10 postseason games.
He was drafted in the 36th round by the Miami Marlins earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.