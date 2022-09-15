Miami had a true test last Saturday against Sun Belt Conference opponent the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
The Sun Belt had a great weekend with Marshall topping #8 Notre Dame, 26-21, Appalachian St. beating #6 Texas A&M and Georgia State winning over the Big Ten’s Nebraska.
So. Miss. had no such fortune playing the Canes but showed themselves a
formidable test.
ACC Special Teams Player of the Week Andres Borregales opened the scoring with a 30 yd FG with 8:39 gone in the 1st Q and Miami led 3-0 after one.
So. Miss. took the lead 30 seconds into the 2nd Q when Zach Wilcke capped a 6 play 75 yd drive with a 32 yd TD toss to Jason Brownlee putting the visitors up -3.
The Canes took a 10-7 lead into the locker room after Henry Parrish Jr
finished a 10 play 86 yd drive with a 1 yd rush 20 ticks before halftime.
The second half was all Miami on both sides of the ball. Thad Franklin Jr.’s 7 yd run at the end of a 13 play 77 yd drive opened the 2nd half scoring. Miami forced a three-and-out next and Tyrique Stevenson took the punt 30 yds to the So. Miss 35. The Hurricanes ran the old flea flicker on the next play as Tyler Van Dyke handed the ball off, had it flipped right pack to him and then he hit Key’Shawn Smith in the end zone for a 35 yd score.
Miami led 24-7 after three.
Borregales closed out the scoring with 33 and 40 yd FGs in the 30-7 win.
Parrish had 113 yds and a TD with 97 on the ground and 16 in the air.
The ‘X-Man,’ Xavier Restepo had 6 catches, most of them in big situations for 70 yds.
Along with his TD run Franklin totaled 57 rushing and 2 grabs for 10 yds.
Brashard Smith ran once for 7 and added 4 catches for 53. Van Dyke was 20-29 with one TD and one interception.
Stevenson also had an interception.
Leonard Taylor had two solo tackles both for losses and added a sack. One of the Taylor tackles forced a fumble that was recovered by Chantz Williams.
Kam Kitchens was in on 4 tackles and recovered a fumble. Both those Taylor plays lit up the UM defense and the crowd to a level not seen before this season.
Corey Flagg Jr had 4 solo tackles and 2 assists.
Superstar Safety James Williams had 5 solos while playing 50 plays.
Homestead’s DJ Ivey was in on 5 takedowns.
The Canes multi-tattooed Aussie Punter Lou Hedley finally got a chance to kick the ball and hit 4 for 178 including a 53 yarder.
Mario Cristobal’s post game words, “We are 1-0 for the week, that’s your goal, but certainly we want to play more polished, more precise football. So we need to practice better and we’ve got to keep coaching better. We’ve got to keep working it better. We have to go get better.”
Both RB Jaylan Knighton and LT Zion Nelson who missed the opener were eased into game action last week. Knighton had 5 carries and Nelson spelled his week-to-week replacement, John Campbell Jr for a couple of series. Hopefully both will be back in their regular roles soon.
Standout DL Akheem Mesidor did not play after being nicked up in last
weeks practice. He is expected to play this weekend.
On Saturday night, September 17, the Canes travel to College Station, Texas to face the Texas A&M Aggies. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
The Ags fell from #6 to #24 after last week’s upset loss to App.St.
UM moved from #15 to #13 with their win. Las Vegas lists A&M as a 5 1/2 point favorite.
My view is “Don’t bet against Mario.”
Cristobal’s words on Texas A&M, “ I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Fisher. They are a very talented football team. Most importantly, we have to go back and access our film. Where are our holes? Where could we have been better today? Where can we firm up the things that we can be better at so we can operate at a high level in a very hostile environment, as we know, against a really talented football team.”
I doubt there are more than 4or 5 teams in D-1 that could win at A&M with the Ags coming off a bad loss. We find out soon if Miami is ready to compete in that environment.
Canes Corner hopes that win or lose, the Hurricane’s play allows them to hold their heads high knowing they gave all they had. Go Canes!
