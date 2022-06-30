On Saturday morning, June 25, Miami hosted a summer “Legends” camp for 150+ recruits at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility and on the Greentree Practice Field.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke first making clear his reason for changing the name of what had been called the Paradise Camp.
“This is Legends Camp because it’s not the time for paradise yet, it’s time to go to work. It’s an instructional camp. These guys sweat and work. We’re going to work and we’re going to get better. This is not a fluff camp. There is only one Miami. Hall of Famers, first-round picks, they’re all here. They live Miami.”
The microphone was then handed to UM and NFL Champion and Hall of Fame inductee Michael Irvin who in his inimitable, spirited, dynamic and passionate voice added, “ It’s so great to have coach Cristobal lead this place, there’s nothing like winning championships here. It’s in your hands now. In this building, it’s not just about skill. It’s about your will. We didn’t have Twitter, Instagram, Snapshot [in the 1980s and 1990s], all we did is grind. Who’s going to make the commitment to one day come back and one day wear these black [Legends] shirts?”
After the inspirational talks the recruits were ready to go. Intense, high tempo precision drills were led by former NFL and Miami greats Jason Taylor, Jeremy Shockey, Bryant McKinnie, Greg Rousseau, Jalaen Phillips, Jon Beaston, Reggie Wayne, Lamar Thomas, Bennie Blades, Antrel Rolle, Duke Johnson Roscoe Parrish and many other current and former players including newly named General Manager of Football Operations, Alonzo Highsmith.
My biggest smiles Saturday morning came watching Michael Irvin and Reggie Wayne running routes and going through the same drills they were asking the 14-17 year olds to run.
Cristobal said “The camp reaffirms that the University of Miami is on the right track.”
My guess is that nearly everyone at the camp would agree.
The entire 2022 freshmen class is enrolled. They are already in class and in the weight room. Preseason camp begins in early August. This past Sunday, Miami landed an elite quarterback in Jaden Rashada , the No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class. The 6’4” , 185-pound Rashada, who plays at Pittsburg HS in Pittsburg, California chose the Hurricanes over LSU, Florida, Mississippi, Texas A&M and many other schools. His signing gives the 2023 cycle Miami recruiting class a big boost.
On Tuesday, the ACC announced a new football scheduling format that will be effective starting with the 2023 season. There will no longer be Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. The two teams with the best overall conference records will meet in the conference championship game. The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during every four year cycle, once at home and once on the road. Miami’s primary opponents are Boston College, Florida State and Louisville.
Dates and times have been announced for the first three non-conference contests. On Saturday, September 3, Bethune-Cookman visits the Hard Rock at 3:30. Southern Mississippi comes down the following Saturday at noon. On the 17th, the preseason No. 18 Canes travel to College Station to face the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at 9:00 pm in an ESPN nationally televised contest.
Excitement is building every day in Coral Gables for Hurricane Football. From what I witnessed this past Saturday it’s well justified.
Happy Independence Day Weekend to all.
Be safe and enjoy.
Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.