It was a virtual ACC regular season conference championship game last Saturday.
Miami (24-6,15-5) and the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10,14-6) faced off with a Co-Conference Championship and the #1 seed on the line.
The 7,972 fans at the sold-out Watsco Center were in for a treat. The contest was close from the opening jump to the final buzzer. Neither team led by double digits the entire evening. The Canes prevailed 78-76 in the hard fought affair.
Two factors were most important in the Hurricanes victory, rebounding and the three point shooting by Sophomore Forward Wooga Poplar.
Pittsburgh made 27 and missed 31 of their 58 field goal attempts. Miami had an amazing 28 defensive rebounds and Pitt only 3 boards on those missed shots. Miami missed 30 shots and had 14 offensive boards. The result were a Hurricane 25-7 advantage on second chances and 5-0 on fast breaks.
Miami’s 42-20 advantage on the boards should have been enough, but Pittsburgh‘s tenacious defense that forced 16 Miami turnovers and included eight steals, kept the Panthers in the game.
Then there was Wooga. This was Poplar’s 64th game for Miami. The most three-pointers he had previously made in a game was two. In Saturday’s game, he made 6, five of which were when the game was either tied, or a one possession advantage. His 18 points led Miami in scoring.
Jordan Miller had 17 points and 8 rebounds.
Norchad Omier had yet another double-double with 15 points and 13 boards. Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack both scored nine. Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson led all scorers with 24. Nike Sibande had 16 and 5 rebounds and was the only Panther with more than three boards.
The importance of the crowd support, especially from the students cannot be overestimated in this year’s Men’s Basketball success. We should all hope that these crowds continue through the coming years. It makes a big difference for the coaches, the players and the rest of the supporters.
All-ACC Awards were announced Monday afternoon. Isaiah Wong was honored as ACC Player of the Year. Wong also received first team All-ACC honors. Jordan Miller was named second team All ACC and Norchad Omier garnered third team accolades.
Next up is the ACC conference tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Miami starts play in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s SyracuseWake Forest game. The winner will advance to the Semifinals and play at 7:00 on Friday March 10. The final is 8:30 on Saturday March 11. All games will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
The Hurricane Men are currently projected as a #5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. CBS will broadcast the Men’s NCAA selection show at 6:00 on Sunday, March 12th.
The LadyCanes (19-12) earned a first round bye in the Women’s ACC tournament and opened up play against the Boston College Eagles on March 2nd.
Lashae Dwyer was the high scorer with 19. Lola Pendande had 15 points and eight rebounds. Haley Cavinder added 14 and nine. Destiny Harden had 13 and 9.
Miami was down 2 after the first 10 minutes, up one at the break, extended the advantage to five after Q3 and ran away to a 84-69 win.
Eventual Champs Virginia Tech (27-4) were up next in the Quarter-finals and Miami was no match for the Hoakies who dominated 68-42.
Destiny Harden and Haley Cavinder were named Second Team All-ACC. Congratulations!
The latest Bracketology has Miami as a #9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Women’s Selection Show will be broadcast March 12th at 8:00 on ESPN.
Miami Baseball lost their first game then had 7 consecutive wins going into this past week.
On Feb. 28th, the Canes were in Boca Raton to face the FAU Owls (7-1). Miami led 5-4 after 6 1/2 but couldn’t hold on and fell 6-5.
Ian Farrow was 5-5 with a HR for Miami.
Next up was a weekend series against the #2 Florida Gators who lived up to their lofty ranking. On Friday night, a Yohandy Morales first inning 3 run HR got the Canes off to a good start but Florida shut Miami down from there in 10-4 win.
The Canes bounced back Saturday night with a 14-6 win.
Down 6-3 after six Miami pushed 3 across in the 7th an 4 in each of the 8th and 9th for a 14-6 win to even the series.
Freshman Blake Cyr was 3-5 with 2 HR and 7 RBI in the game. Catcher Carlos Perez hit his fourth HR of the year.
On Sunday the Gators (10-3) showed why they are the nation’s #2 team. They went up 9-0 after three on the way to a 14-4 win.
Miami is now (8-4) and slipped this week from #10 to #17 in Baseball America rankings.
The Canes host the NC State Wolfpack (12-0) for a weekend series March 10th-12th.
Mario Cristobal completed his coaching staff in time for last Saturday’s Opening Day of Spring Practice. Kevin Beard a 2003 Miami Alum who spent his last five years at Toledo is the new WR Coach.
Another Miami grad, Tim “Ice” Harris Jr. of the class of 2008 left UCF to take over as RB coach. Jason Taylor, yes that Jason Taylor has chosen the Canes over the
Dolphins and will be DL Coach in charge of the DEs.
Cristobal, the coordinators and position coaches were quoted saying everything every football coach says on the first day of spring practice.
Be well all and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.