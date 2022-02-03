Both the UM Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs had great success away from home last week.
The Men are now 16-5 and alone atop the ACC at 8-2.
The Women are 11-7 and have evened their conference record at 4-4.
There is only one place to start this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 26th, the men headed up to Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. to take on the Virginia Tech Hoakies.
Miami led by as many as 11 midway in the first half and the Hoakies by 6 with a little over six minutes left in this contest that had nine ties and fourteen lead changes.
The game came down to the end, the very end!
Tech was still up five with 2:24. Jordan Miller made a layup just inside two minutes to get within three.
With 1:09 Isaiah Wong had the ball in the right corner, faked a shot, drawing Hokies defender Keve Aluma into the air and drew a foul. Wong made all three free throws and it was tied at 75.
Aluma missed with 0:46 then UM turned it over and the Hoakies had the ball with 0:23.
At 0.04 Hunter Cattoor put up and missed a three. Miller rebounded for the Canes and called time with 0.01.8.
Coach Jim Larranaga designed a play and it was executed perfectly. Kam McGusty was the in bounder just beyond half court. Wong and Miller were running down near the baseline pulling defenders with them. Charlie Moore was across the court from McGusty and Sam Waardenburg was at half court setting a screen. When the whistle blew, Moore dashed towards McGusty, Waardenburg screened Moore’s defender Storm Murphy, Moore received the McGusty pass in stride took one dribble and put it up, off the backboard and in as time expired for a 78-75 Miami victory.
“I just took one dribble - I knew I had one dribble with 1.8 seconds left - and I just wanted to get a shot up, get a great attempt up,” Moore said. “It felt pretty good. I banked it in, but I didn’t know it was going to go that hard. It was pretty fun. I was excited. I just ran off the court and my teammates followed me.
They tackled me.They had a great time.”
As a team the Canes shot lights out. They were 29-53 (54.7%) from the floor, 11-18 (61.1%) from beyond the arc and 9 of 20 on free throws.
McGusty had 19 and 7 boards, Miller 18/7. Moore added 13 with 6 assists and 5 steals. Wong had 6 of his 12 late. Waardenburg was perfect for the night, 4-4 floor, 2-2 from both three point and free throw lines.
This was a win for the ages that will forever remain in Miami Basketball lore............and require me to provide capsule updates on the rest of the weeks action.
On Saturday, Jan. 29th, Georgia Tech was the opponent and Canes earned another road win.
Miami led for 38:50 in this 73-62 romp in which they were up as 19 in the second half. McGusty scored 20, Miller 13 with 8 rebounds and Moore added 12.
The LadyCanes were 2 of 3 on their road trip.
With last year’s top three scorer and rebounder Destiny Harden now back from injury this is a team that best be taken seriously and now has a shot at a tournament bid.
On Jan. 20th, Miami travelled to Tallahassee to face FSU. In a game that was within two points at halftime, the Lady Canes outscored the Seminoles 15-10 in the final frame for a 59-52 win.
Kelsey Marshall led with 21. Harden and Mykea Gray had 10 each.
Out rebounding FSU 47-30 was key to the victory.
On Sunday Jan. 23rd, the women traveled to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to take on the excellent Boston College Lady Eagles (14-5,5-3).
UM kept it close until near the end when BC went on a 9-0 run leading to their 79-66 final advantage. Both teams shot over 50% for the day but while the home team was 9-16 on three pointers, the Canes only managed 2-13 and that was the difference.
Taylor Soule led the winners in points and rebounds with 23/6. Five Canes scored in double digits, Lola Pendande had 13, Ja’Leah Williams 12, Karla Erjavec 11 and Harden and Marshall 10 apiece.
The Lady Canes were at Wake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 27th and down two after three quarters went on a 12-0 run in the fourth for a 66-59 road win.
Marshall led with 16. Harden had 13 and 7 rebounds. Williams 8 and 10 boards.
NEXT UP—
Men are home vs. ND on Feb. 2, @Virginia Feb. 5 and host Georgia Tech Feb. 9 @7:00.
Women have Louisville home on Feb. 1, Syracuse home on Feb. 3, then are on the road against North Carolina on Feb. 6 and Notre Dame on Feb. 10 before they return home on Feb. 13 to face Florida State at noon.
FOOTBALL —
The National Signing Day for HS recruits was Feb. 2. We’ll have a complete report on all signings in next week’s article.
Assistant coaches have been hired and we’ll update those hires as well. The coming seasons schedule has been officially released and will be in the Feb. 11 column.
BASEBALL —
On Friday I attended the Baseball Media Day. Head Coach Gino DiMare spoke and took questions. Players Yohandy Morales, Dominic Pitelli and Alejandro Rosario also spoke. The team looks ready and able to get back to Omaha.
The free admission Alumni Game is on Feb. 12. Game starts at 6:00 but there are activities all afternoon. This is always a fun day.
Regular season starts Feb. 18 when Towson visits for a weekend series.
