News Leader readers live in a football frenzied world.
I sense our faithful followers from Tavernier to Cutler Bay are getting a little antsy this time of year with all this basketball news so we will take a break from Hoops this week to bring y’all an update on Miami Football.
On December 6, Mario Cristobal was announced as the new Head Football Coach at ‘The U’. I thought this was an excellent hire that would bring a new respectability to the program. I truly underestimated the man’s impact…..by miles.
There are currently 130 schools competing in football at the D1 level. On the day of Mario’s hire the 2022 recruiting class was ranked in the 70s. Early signing day was December 15th. a mere nine days after his hiring and in those days he flipped and signed 10 recruits, nine with four star ratings and one three star.
I ask myself, does this man sleep, eat, see his family?
Those signees are LB Wesley Bissainthe from Miami Central, QB Jacurri Brown from Valdosta, Ga, CB Chris Graves from Ft Myers, CB Jaden Harris from Atlanta, WR Isaiah Horton from Tennessee, DE Nyjalik Kelly of Ft Lauderdale Dillard, DE Cyrus Moss from national powerhouse Bishop
Gorman/Las Vegas, CB Khamauri Rogers from Mississippi, TE Jaleel Skinner of IMG in Bradenton and S. Markeith Williams of Evans/Orlando.
Nine days later and the Canes now had the #38 rated incoming class.
Was Mario done, taking a break ? Not by a long shot. It was time to hit the transfer market and prep for the February 2nd National Signing Day.
Less than a week after early signing, the Canes added 6’6” 270 lb DT Jacob Lichtenstein as a transfer from Southern Cal. Next, DT Antonio Moultrie came into the fold as Miami beat out UF, FSU and Virginia Tech for the UAB transfer.
Three more transfers came on the offensive side of the ball. RB Henry Parrish from Ole Miss, WR Frank Ladson from Clemson and OT Logan Sagapolu from Oregon.
All five transfers had offers from top tier teams.
On National Signing Day, Miami took the leap from the 38th to the 15th ranked class of ‘22 with four impactful signings. The cherry on top of the cake was the snatching of Gainsville bound 6’1” 215 RB TreVonte’ Citizen of Lake Charles, La.
Citizen was considered a lock for the Gators but Mario is bring him to Coral Gables.
OL Anez Cooper of Alabama and OL Matthew McCoy of St. John’s FL are now Canes and local DL Ahmad Moten of Cardinal Gibbons/FtLauderdale rounds out the class of 19. The 14 recruits and 5 transfers are ranked as the 7th highest average rank per player nationally.
Josh Gattis is the new Offensive Coordinator. He just won the coveted ‘Boyles Award’ as the nations #1 assistant coach while serving as Michigan’s OC last season. He previously coached at Alabama and played for the Chicago Bears.
The new DC is long time coach and previous ‘Boyles Award’ finalist Kevin Steele. He is leaving Auburn for Miami and has coached at Alabama, LSU and for the Carolina Panthers.
Kevin Smith/Oregon is the new RB coach.
Bryan Clendon/Oregon will coach the WRs.
Alex Miribal , a Miami native and HS classmate of Cristobal at Columbus, who coached at Oregon the last four years, is the new OL and Asst. Head Coach.
Joe Salave’a will take over the DL after 4 years at Oregon that followed 8 years playing in the NFL.
Jahmile Addae who was ranked as the nation’s 2nd leading recruiter while at National Champion Georgia last year will coach Miami’s DBs.
Strength and Conditioning is a high priority in Cristobal’s program. He has assembled a world class team. Alex Feld came over from Oregon to coordinate the S and C program. Rodney Prince who spent the last six years as the Georgia Bulldogs Head S&C coach now assumes those responsibilities at Miami.
Jeff Eaton/Oregon and Ervin Young/Missouri round out the S&C team.
Key returnees on offense are Tyler Van Dyke at QB , Don Chaney Jr and Jaylan Knighton at RB , Keyshawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo at WR and Will Mallory and Elijah Arroyo at TE.
There is abundant talent returning at all the skill positions and it’s likely recruits or backups could breakout and start especially at RB or WR.
The OL returns LT Zion Nelson, LG Jalen Rivers, C Jakai Clark, RG D.J. Scaife and RT John Campbell. On defense, expected to start are DTs Leonard Taylor and Jared Harrison-Hunter, DEs Chanz Williams and Jahfari Harvey, LBs Keontra Smith, Corey Flagg and Chase Smith. Incumbent CBs Al Blades Jr and Tyrique Stevenson will be challenged by recruits and backups. At Safety, James Williams is an emerging star. Kamren Kitchens and Avante Williams look solid.
Both K Andres Borregales and P Lou Hedley are returning and the kicking game will be a strength.
During the last few years of watching Miami Football I doubted the Canes would ever make it back to where they could compete with the ‘Big Boys,’ Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and others.
Closely watching what Coach Cristobal has achieved over the last two months, my mind has changed. The U can make it to the top of the mountain again. I would be surprised if this years recruits don’t get to play in College Football Playoff games before graduation and I truly believe multiple CFP appearances might well be coming in the near future.
2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
Sept. 3 Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 10 Southern Miss
Sept. 17 at Texas A&M
Sept. 24 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 1 OPEN
Oct. 8 North Carolina
Oct. 15 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 22 Duke
Oct. 29 at Virginia
Nov. 5 Florida State
Nov. 12 at Georgia Tech
Nov. 19 at Clemson
Nov. 26 Pitt
BASEBALL - On Saturday, February 12th at Mark Light Stadium the Alumni Game will be played at 6:00. It’s free and fun. There are many giveaways and activities throughout the afternoon.
The $1,000,000 scoreboard will be revealed in public for the first time.
Check hurricanesports.com for details.
A baseball preview and back to basketball next week.
Go Canes!
