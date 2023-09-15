The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) were ranked #23 last Saturday night when they came to play the unranked Miami Hurricanes (2-0).
The Ags headed back to College Station unranked and the Canes woke up Sunday finding themselves the #22 ranked team in Division One after a resounding 48-33 comeback victory.
Things did not go well for Miami early and the “here we go agains” and gallows humor were rampant up in the press box.
Xavier Restepo took the opening kickoff for Miami at the 2 and was run down 9 yards later. Henry Parrish rushed for 2 on first down and caught a pass for minus 1on 2nd and 8.
Tyler Van Dyke’s 3rd and 9 throw to Restepo fell incomplete and the Canes were forced to punt. Dylan Joyce’s punt was blocked, the Aggies took over at the UM 15 and 3 plays and 57 seconds later had a 7-0 lead on a 1 yd QB sneak by Conner Weigman.
Miami did little better on their next drive gaining only 7 yds on 3 plays.
A holding penalty on 5 star RT Francis Mauigoa put the skids on moving the ball as it turned a 3rd and 1 into 3rd and 11. Miami was forced to kick it away again and Joyce flipped the field with a 51 yd boomer to A&M’s 17.
The Ags went 5 yards backward with a false start but on 1st and 15 an unnecessary roughness penalty on LB Francisco Mauigoa, Francis’s older brother, cost UM dearly.
After 4 yd runs in the first two downs, Weigman hit WR Rueben Owens for 24 and a 1st down at UM’s 41.
Runs by Amari Daniels took the Ags inside the 10 but a 3rd down completion was two yds short and the visitors settled for a 24 yd Randy Bond FG and a 10-0 lead after 9:35.
Things got a little better for the Canes on their next possession.
Van Dyke led Miami on a seven play 75 yard drive that culminated with a 3 yard TD pass to Colbie Young. Restepo’s 48 yd scamper with a short pass was the key play on the drive.
Miami was within three but things were to get a little worse before they got better.
Miami held the Aggies on their next possession. A&M punted 42 yds from the UM 49 to the 7 where Jacolby George muffed the punt and the Ags took over inside the Cane’s 10.
On the second play Daniels ran it up the middle for 9 yds, a TD and a 17-7 lead with 13:13 to go in the half.
In postgame remarks Van Dyke said, “Last year’s team would have quit. This year’s Canes is different, they came right back.”
Down 17-7, Miami began to impose their will on the following possession. On 3rd and 6, Van Dyke hit Young for 16 yards and a first down. Two plays later it was Van Dyke to Isaiah Horton for a 52 yd TD and UM was within 3 at 17-14.
The Aggies went 3 and out on their next possession and the crowd came alive. The atmosphere became electric.
Miami went 38 yds on 8 plays before Andres Borregales missed a 54 yd FG.
A&M went 38 yards on nine plays in their next possession that ended with Bond missing a 42 yd FG try.
It was UM ball with 0:57 left in the half. After an incompletion, Van Dyke hit Parrish for 18. On 2nd and 10 Van Dyke connected with Young for 32 and the Canes had a 1st down at the Ags 25 with 0:26 left before the break.
From the 25, Restepo took a catch to the 6.
A delay of game penalty took Miami back to the 11. With the next play, a Van Dyke dart to Jacolby George for 11 and a TD gave the Canes a 21-17 advantage heading into the locker room.
Mario Cristobal on the first half , “The guys played really hard, they overcame a lot of mistakes and self-inflicted wounds, and found a way to just keep making one more play, get one more stop.”
A&M took the kickoff to the 27 and ran 12 plays for 59 yards before settling for a 28 yd Bond FG. The Ags were within one, 21-20. The 98 yds return TD electrified the team and the crowd. It was 28-20.
The Aggies managed one first down on their next possession before Miami Captain, All-American Kam Kinchens intercepted a Weigman pass and returned it 28 yds to the Ags 22.
Miami could only manage 6 yds before a Borregales 34 yd FG extended their lead to 31-20.
A&M is a very good, never quit football team filled with top five recruiting classes in each of the last three years. As expected, they fought back.
Weigman led a 7 play 75 yard drive going 5 for 5 on his throws. A 19 yd pass to Earnest Crownover made it 31-26. The Ags went for two and the pass failed.
Miami only managed 14 yards with the ball and Joyce punted the Ags back to their 19.
A&M took over with 1:33 left in the third. Pass interference was called on first down. On third down with 10 seconds left from their 43, Daniels took a Weigman handoff and Miami blitzing CB Jaden Davis forced a fumble that Kitchens recovered at the 31 as the whistle blew ending the third frame.
Miami opened the 4th Q with a short field and took full advantage. On 3rd down from the Ags 27, a Van Dyke to Restepo pass gave The U a 1st and goal at the three.
Two plays later the second Van Dyke to J George TD pass of the afternoon made it 38-26.
Miami’s Defense was on fire and forced an A&M 3 & out with 11:08 left. The Canes went 46 yds on 7 plays and a 50 yd FG by Borregales made it 41-26 with 6:28.
The Aggies went 5 yds backwards to start but consecutive first down passes of 44 and 12 yds to Evan Stewart gave the Ags a 1st & goal at the UM 9.
The Canes forced three incompletions but Weigman hit Noah Thomas for a TD on fourth down making it a one possession game at 41-33 with 4:58.
Parrish took the first down carry 13 yards to the Canes 33. Parrish lost three on his next tote, then Van Dyke hit Restepo for 6 and it was 3rd & 7 when Van Dyke and Jacolby George put a bow on the affair with a deep right 64 yd TD completion.
It was Van Dyke’s fifth TD pass and Jacolby’s third TD reception of the day. Especially sweet for Jacolby George as it was his muffed punt that led to UM’s early deficit. It was 48-33, the final score.
With 1:59 left, A&M had 4th & 8 from their 27 when Miami’s heart and soul, Kam Kinchens was seriously injured. The joy had turned to gloom.
Kam was motionless on the field, EMTs lifted Kam onto a cart and then brought him to the hospital. There were no immediate updates and internet reports all feared the worst.
Postgame the press head down to the field-level media room for coach and player interviews. There were only hopes and prayers on the way and a cloud of sadness hung over our entourage.
Personally, I knew nothing but Kam’s well being would be on my mind until there were reports of his condition.
It was obvious everyone in the media community was feeling the same.
Mario Cristobal was first to speak. “… So far, the reports that we have on (Kamren Kinchens) are that everything seems to be relatively normal…. I think we’re going to be fine.”
It was an enormous sense of relief for all present upon hearing those words, Kam was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Hopefully he will recover completely soon.
Tyler Van Dyke was 21-30-0 for 374 and 5 TDs. X Restepo had 6 grabs for 126 yds.
Colbie Young 6-75 and a TD, Jacolby George 5-94 and 3 TD, Isaiah Horton 1-52-1.
Henry Parrish led the rushing attack with 55 yards. James Williams led the D with 9 total tackles, Jaden Davis added 8, Kam Kinchens had 7, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Four Hurricanes earned ACC Weekly Honors. Van Dyke (QB of the week), Jaden Davis (DB of the week), Anez Cooper (Co-OL of the week) and Jacolby George (Receiver of the week) were all honored by the ACC for their contributions in Saturday’s win.
Next up is Bethune-Cookman, yesterday! - in a home Thursday, Sept. 14th night matchup.
On Saturday, Sept. 23rd at 3:30 Miami is in Philadelphia to play the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.
Canes Corner will be up in “The City of Brotherly Love” to cover the contest.
The Canes have a bye before returning home to open Conference play against Georgia Tech on October 7th.
That’s all I got!
Be well all and Go Canes!
