Miami (3-3,1-1 ACC) traveled up to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. last Saturday to take on long time rivals the Virginia Tech Hoakies (2-5, 1-3).
The Canes came out on fire and played their best first half this season. The Hoakies received the opening kickoff and Miami forced a fumble on their third play. Miami struck immediately with a four play 65 yard rive. On first down Tyler Van Dyke hit Brashard Smith for 30 yards. On third down TVD connected with Colbie Young who was making his career first start for 37 yds to the Va Tech five.
Keeping the pedal down, TVD tossed a first down, 5 yd TD to South Dade HS alum Frank Ladson Jr before three minutes were gone in the contest. The Canes held the Hoaks to a three and out, then went on an 18 play, 71 yd drive that ended with a 10-0 lead after a 28 yd Andres Borregales FG.
The team exchanged punts next before TVD led Miami on an 8 play, 80 yard drive culminating in a 17 yd TD pass and Miami was up 17-0 at the half.
Miami had 302 yards of offense including 241 passing in the opening half on 18-28 pass from TVD.
The Canes defense held the hosts to 106 yds in the half allowing only 3.8 yards per play. It was the first time Tech was held scoreless in a first half this year.
It’s Race Week so I’ll be giving the ‘Cliff Notes’ version the rest of the way. The final was 20-14 although the win was never really in jeopardy.
Miami has suffered significant injuries this year. Starting LT Zion Nelson, RB Don Chaney Jr and WR Xavier Restepo have all missed multiple games. Seven players that started against North Carolina last week did not play
against the Hoakies.
RB Henry Parrish Jr, WR Michael Redding III, RG Justice Oluwaseun, LB Waynmon Sneed Jr, CB Tyrique Stevenson and C Jakai Clark were missed. TE Will Mallory was out injured in the first half after 3 catches for 62 yds. Hopefully most will be back to face Duke at 12:30 on Saturday at Hard Rock.
There were many bright spots. TVD’s continued excellence and leadership. The emergence of Young at WR. Freshman Wesley Bissainthe’s play at LB and fellow Freshmen Jaleel Skinner filling in for Sophomore TE Elijah Arroyo who is out for the year with injury.
Freshman QB Jacurri Brown is being used in ‘wildcat’ formations and has performed like a veteran. Punter Lou Hedley was named ACC Specialist of the Week after four of his seven punts were downed inside Va Tech’s 10yard line. The brightest of the bright was the play of DE Akheem Mesidor who with 8 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks was not only the ACC positional player of the week but the Walter Camp Foundation’s National Defensive Player of the Week.
Two quick basketball notes. The Mens game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 30 at 2:00 PM will be FREE ADMISSION!
Women’s Point Guard Haley Cavinder was named to the Nancy Lieberman Watch List, which recognizes the top point guards in women’s college basketball.
Go Canes—-BEAT DUKE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.