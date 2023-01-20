Heading into Monday night’s contest against Syracuse, Miami was in a five way tie for second place in the ACC. After 40 minutes of exhilarating play Miami (15-3, 6-2 ACC) was alone in second place after the Canes came back from an 11 point, 55-44 second half deficit and went on to an 82-78 win over the visiting Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3).
Attendance has been disappointing the last few years at Miami basketball games but there has been a change this year.
Students are coming, in droves. The atmosphere was electric and it made a difference. Miami player’s and coaches have repeatedly thanked supporters and expressed how much it means to them and how it positively affects their performance.
Syracuse always brings supporters on the road but it was Miami that rocked the Watsco Center against the Orange.
Norchad Omier led the way with a 16 point, 16 rebound double-double but his defensive efforts against a much bigger Syracuse front line made him the star of the night.
Nijel Pack took nine shots, all from beyond the arc and made five including two late in the game when Miami was down by four getting the Canes within one.
Harlond Beverly made a layup on an assist from Pack with 3:48 that gave Miami a 71-70 lead, their first since early in the game.
Thirty seconds later Justin Taylor put the visitors back up 73-71.
Jordan Miller tipped in a miss and was fouled with 2:59 left, he made the free throw and the Canes took a 74-73 lead they never surrendered.
A jumper by Miller, two Omier free throws and four from Beverly held off a late Syracuse surge.
Beverly finished with 16 points including 8-8 from the charity stripe and had two very important steals.
Miller had 13, 7 boards and 7 assists.
Isaiah Wong, Miami’s leading scorer had an off night with just 9 points after being in foul trouble throughout the night and was picked up with inspired play by Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar.
The Hurricanes are an unselfish group that only cares about getting the win and showed it again Monday night.
The Orange were led by 6’11” Senior Jesse Edwards with 25 and 11 and Senior guard Joe Girard with 21.
The Canes were in Raleigh on Jan. 14th to face the NC State Wolfpack. The Pack were looking for revenge after Miami came back from 16 down to win 80-73 in Coral Gables on Dec. 10th.
The Canes were down 10 at the half, came back and tied it 73-73 at the end of regulation but fell 81-83 in overtime. This was a flipped script game for Miami. Normally the Canes force turnovers and score off opponent’s miscues.
Last Saturday, Miami committed 17 turnovers and only forced four.
The Wolfpack netted 23 off Miami’s errors and Miami only scored 7 off NC State’s. That was the difference.
Miami (29-51,56.9%) out shot the Pack (33-75,44.0%) from the floor, (6-15,40.0%) to (5-20,25.0%) from deep and (17-22,77.3%) to (12-20,60.0%) on free throws. Normally those advantages get ’er done but not last Saturday.
Wong led Miami with 25, Omier and Miller both had 13.
For State, it wasn’t so much All-Conference Terquavion Smith who got his 20 but subs Ernest Ross who was averaging 2.2 points scoring 17 on 8-10 shooting and DJ Burns Jr who scored 13 and dealt out 7 assists. Both Ross and Burns had 9 boards and their size proved too tough a test for the Canes that afternoon.
On Wednesday night, Jan. 11th, the Boston College Eagles were the visitors. The Hurricanes took hold of this one early, shot lights out and cruised to a 88-72 victory.
Miami had five double digit scorers. Wong 22, Miller 19, Beverly 15, Poplar 10 and Omier with yet another double-double, 13 and 13 were the night’s leaders. Miami was 60.4% from the floor and 66.7% from deep.
The Hurricanes are #17 in this week’s AP rankings. The next home game is not until Jan. 31st when Virginia Tech is in town. Three very difficult road games are up next. Miami is at Duke on Saturday, Jan. 21st, up in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Jan. 24th to take on FSU and at Pitt on Saturday, Jan. 28th. I expect Miami will be the underdog in all three.
One road win would be good, two great and three some sort of Cum Laude! I’ve been invited to another practice on Thursday afternoon and will try for my best South Dade send off.
The LadyCanes have now won five in a row. They are now (12-6, 5-2) and tied for third in ACC play.
Miami was at home on Sunday, Jan. 15th against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The LadyCanes won 55-43 but the victory was nothing to be proud of. If Miami played like I watched last Sunday they might not have won any of the previous four games.
The Canes should have buried the Deacons early and ran away but let them within 10 a few times in the 4th Q.
I have never seen Head Coach Katie Meier so visibly disappointed.
Destiny Harden led with 13. Freshmen bigs Lazaria Spearman and Kyla Oldacre showed improvement, but in the big picture, you simply can’t play down to your opponent if you want to
compete for championships. I expect we’ll see inspired play at N.C. State on Thursday, Jan. 19th and at home Jan. 26th against Boston College.
On Thursday, Jan. 12th, Miami was in Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Canes won this one 69-60 for their fourth in a row.
The LadyCanes took a 20 point lead in Q3 on the way to the win. Haley Cavinder led scoring with 14, her twin Hanna added 11 shooting 3-5 from deep and Des Harden had 13. Z Spearman was impressive with 8 points on 4-5 with 0 turnovers and a (plus 16) in her 15 minutes on the floor.
After the intense wins at Pittsburgh and at home against highly ranked North Carolina and Virginia Tech, I guess letdowns against teams at Wake Forest and Ga Tech’s levels might be expected but in the minds of Katie Meier’s staff they will not be accepted. I expect that will be a lesson learned and will not be seen again soon.
In the latest Women’s NCAA Bracketology, ESPN has the LadyCanes as a #10 seed going to Baton Rouge to play Villanova in the first round.
They have the Men as a #5 seed playing Oral Roberts in Albany, NY.
I’ll have info on football transfers and some baseball updates along with basketball coverage next week. Be well all and Go Canes !
