I want to open by wishing everyone a very Happy New Year, and I hope it’s a successful and healthy 2021 for everyone in our community! We all have certainly been through a great deal over much of the past year, and everyone deserves and has earned a fantastic 2021.
As we wave the green flag on the New Year, we also are entering the final regular season weekend of the NFL season. Following that, it’s four more rounds of the playoffs, which will be capped by the Super Bowl in Tampa, scheduled for the first Sunday in February. Just in time to pass the baton to NASCAR, which will open its 2021 season the following Sunday with the DAYTONA 500. The NFL will be the final major sport have completed its season during the crazy year that was, which was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While I know that most of us would just as soon wish 2020 away and make sure that nothing even remotely comes close to it again in our lifetime, the past year brought out the good in a lot of people. Times of adversity is what brings out the true character in individuals, and gives us the platform to show that we can do things we never thought possible. It’s also a time to toss aside conventional wisdom and do things which will translate into the betterment of our particular product and society as a whole.
As a NASCAR employee, I am extremely proud of how our sport – and in many respects Homestead-Miami Speedway – took the lead in many of the year’s most important moments, both within the sports world and outside of it.
It’s hard to believe that our season started with four races prior to the pandemic putting a pause on sports and our lives in general. It began with the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 in February, as Denny Hamlin captured his second straight win in the Great American Race, his first of seven victories in 2020. The final race of this quartet was at Phoenix Raceway in March, the last time that we would host an event with a full complement of fans. We would return to the Valley of the Sun eight months later to crown champions in all three of NASCAR’s national series.
It was quite a ride in between.
Efforts to get back to racing began almost immediately, but until that happened, iRacing filled that temporary void with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series.
Not only did it keep our faithful fans engaged during a time when all sports had shut down, but it also appealed to a younger fan base that our sport has been trying to capture. The ratings on FOX for the Series, which included the Dixie Vodka 150 from the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, were better than anyone could have imagined, and proved that something like this has the chance to garner wide-ranging interest, long after a pandemic.
After only a two-month layoff, we pulled off what, at the time, seemed the unthinkable and returned to action in mid-May at Darlington Raceway, becoming one of the first professional sports to return to the “field of play.” Proper protocols for all competitors and teams were
carefully planned to
ensure the safety of
everyone involved, which would ultimately lead to a full season in all three series.
I’m very pleased to say that Homestead-Miami Speedway also played an important role in this process, as we welcomed 1,000 local military guests and their families for the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14, capping four races over the course of two days. It set the stage for the return of fans to live sporting events globally, and the procedures put in place for this to occur were subsequently replicated by many other sports which also brought back fans shortly afterwards.
Along the way, we witnessed some outstanding performances and seasons. We saw Kevin Harvick win a Cup Series-best nine races, the most by a driver in more than a decade. However, he fell shy of breaking into the Championship 4, paving the way for Chase Elliott, who has been NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver each year since 2018, to stake his claim as NASCAR’s Best Driver, as he outdueled his competitors in the championship race.
It wasn’t the way Jimmie Johnson hoped to leave the NASCAR Cup Series, as the 7-time champion was held without a win, and, with the exception of the first four races, performed primarily at venues without fans. Despite the tumultuous season, which also consisted of him missing one race due to COVID-19, Johnson displayed the same professionalism that he exhibited throughout his 20-year career. As he moves on to a part-time schedule in the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2021, he will be remembered as one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.
First-time winners on the Cup Series circuit in 2020 included rookie Cole Custer and William Byron. The lack of practice and qualifying in nearly every race in 2020 made it that much more difficult for the younger drivers to have that “breakthrough” season, but they all persevered and the teachings from 2020 will serve them well as they embark on long careers.
NASCAR was also at the forefront of social change in our society with driver Bubba Wallace and our President Steve Phelps leading the way. This was just one of the many things that kept our sport among the most progressive in 2020. It also led to a new ride for Wallace with a new team led by a name familiar to sports fans across the world. Michael Jordan, along with the long-time friend and driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing Denny Hamlin, formed the 23XI Racing Team for 2021.
I said this in an earlier column shortly after the announcement, but the addition of Jordan to our sport is huge across many fronts and shows how far NASCAR has come.
Locally, the celebration of our 25th anniversary was not what we had expected. However, like many facilities throughout the United States, we were able to serve our community in many other ways that we had never had before. Whether it was high school graduations or the return of Fast Lane Friday and Give Back at the Track, we provided our residents an outlet that was very much needed in a year like 2020.
As we leave 2020 behind and look forward to the coming year, I’m very excited. Not just because we’re turning the page on the most unusual year that most of us have encountered, but because of what lies ahead for our sport and facility. It’s because of many of the positive things that
transpired in 2020 that the relevance of our sport is primed to be better than ever for many years to come.
HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY 2021 NASCAR WEEKEND
February 27
- NASCAR Xfinity Series race
February 28
- NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Tickets: 866-409-RACE; www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com
