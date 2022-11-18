The Homestead Senior High School football team is marching through the playoffs.
The Broncos (9-2) soundly defeated North Miami 40 - 0 to win the opening round of the playoffs.
Quarterback Joshua Townsend threw a touchdown pass to Cortez Mills and another touchdown pass to Marquis Robinson.
Later in the game, Quarterback Kymani Corbert threw a touchdown pass to Cortez Mills.
Isaac Brown and Ryan Bullard each had good offensive running games. David Jester, Marquis Woodley and Juan Ramirez played well on defense. The defensive line played well as a group, according to Athletic Director Curtis Brown.
Next up for the Broncos is a matchup against Dr. Michael Krop Sr. High School in the regional semi-final game. Krop has a 7-4 record and defeated Belen Jesuit 23-17 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Homestead defeated Belen Jesuit 18-7 in the last game of the season.
The game against Dr. Krop will be played at Harris Field on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Brown said the Broncos must be well prepared for this game. “They are in the playoffs. We have to respect every team we play and we must play hard to win and advance in the playoffs,” said Brown.
If the Broncos continue to win, they will face stronger and stronger competition in the later rounds. They would face the winner of the Miramar versus Southridge playoff game. Southridge is a team that defeated Homestead 20-8 earlier in the season. And they could face St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the best high school football teams in the nation.
