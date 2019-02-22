Homestead Trio Signs with St. Thomas - South Dade News Leader: Sports

Homestead Trio Signs with St. Thomas

Posted: Friday, February 22, 2019 11:12 am | Updated: 11:20 am, Fri Feb 22, 2019.

Tasheem Reese, Greg Pruitt, and Andrew Eloissaint have decided to continue playing together in college.

The Homestead trio signed with St. Thomas University and will be a part of the school’s first football team.

“Doing it together means a lot,” Pruitt said. “We’re going to be a great piece. Homestead guys from the bottom of the map. We’re just going to put on for our loved ones.”

St. Thomas, located in Miami Gardens, will play in the NAIA as part of the Mid-South Conference.

“We can build together to make a family and make history together to help the program build as years go by,” Reese said.

Reese, who primarily served as the Broncos’ quarterback this past season accounting for over 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns, plans to play wide receiver in college.

Signing on National Signing Day was an exciting moment for Reese, who had aspirations of being able to sign during the early period in December.

“It means a lot because seeing the first signing day and I wasn’t up there (on stage)--it kind of hurt me because I knew I was supposed to be there and I felt my talent was being overlooked,” Reese said. “But now that I was up there I know how it feels to sign and I’m happy.”

Pruitt, a defensive lineman, was credited with 36 tackles including 14 for a loss and four sacks.

“I committed to them because they actually gave me a chance,” Pruitt said. “They saw potential in my talent so it actually means a lot that the coach has faith in me. When I go out there I’m going to give it all I’ve got, hurt or not. I aint going to cheat them. I’m going to go 100 percent harder than what I did out here. I’m really going to give the coaches all I’ve got because they really believe in me and I really appreciate that.”

Eloissaint, who played multiple positions for the Broncos scoring five touchdowns and intercepting two passes, plans to play defensive back for St. Thomas.

“I have high hopes for St. Thomas,” Eloissaint said. “It seems like a real friendly environment for us young men to grow.”

