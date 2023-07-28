A 24-year-old Homestead, Florida man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Tuesday for possessing a live queen conch and other violations.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was patrolling the Channel Two Bridge at approximately 3:30 p.m. when he observed a man, later identified as Luis Manuel Zayas Moya, spearfishing. Zayas Moya possessed a live queen conch and a speared sheepshead.
He was cited for the illegal harvest of a queen conch, spearfishing in the Upper Keys, and diving with no dive flag. The conch was still alive and returned to the water.
Spearfishing is prohibited in Florida Keys state waters from Long Key north to the Miami-Dade County line out to three nautical miles including islands on the Atlantic side and out to nine nautical miles from the nearest point of land including islands on the Gulf side.
For more information about spearfishing in Monroe County go to www.monroecounty-fl.gov and to www.myfwc.com for information regarding wildlife regulations.
