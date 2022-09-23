The Homestead Senior High School football team is off to a great start with a 4-0 record.
The team beat Southwest Miami 44-0 last Friday night. The game ended early, before halftime, due to lightning.
Those who scored touchdowns included Isaac Brown, Ryan Bullard, Clinton Riley, Marquise Robison and Cortez Mills. Fraquan Warren had a two-point conversion.
Earlier this season, Homestead defeated Lakewood High School 24 to 14.
“It was a really good game. Lakewood has six major college prospects. This team is a state power and they qualified for the regionals last year. This was our first out of county game in about 16 years,” said Athletic Director Curtis Brown.
Homestead defeated South Dade for the third consecutive time, 47-0.
Homestead also beat Palmetto, who has gone deep in the state playoffs, 22-12. And they defeated Kilian in the kickoff classic, 46-6. This game did not count for the regular season record.
“We have some good players on the team this year,” said Brown. “We have a chance to go to the state playoffs. We have a big game against Columbus at Harris Field on October 7.”
Top players include Richard Dandridge, a senior wide receiver who has committed to play at Temple University.
Senior Marcus Woodley, a linebacker, who is considered a major college prospect. Josh Townsend, a quarterback, is a junior and playing well. Isaac Brown, a junior, has already committed to Louisville. He is a top athlete and plays running back and wide receiver. Eduardo Nunez is a top junior linebacker who also plays baseball and had a .400 batting average. Ryan Bullard is a top running back. David Jester is a top defensive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.