The Homestead Senior High School band gave a solid spring performance that included most of the band program’s students.
Band Director Alain Rodriguez was proud of the effort his students made over the year and believes they will continue to improve.
The performance included several groups. The beginning band played songs and the woodwind quintet played a piece.
Four soloists performed with a piano accompanist.
The concert band performed to the theme “A Tribute to Ukraine.” Members wore Ukrainian flag pins and people in the audience were encouraged to wear them as well.
The final two pieces were “Moscow 1941” about the battle of Moscow and how the people at that time and place fought off the Germans, and Kiev 2022, which represents the struggles happening today in Ukraine.
“We had an awesome band concert, and we gave tribute to the Ukrainian people,” said Rodriguez. “The beginning band performed well and so did the advanced concert band. Our quintet of five woodwinds gave a good performance.”
Rodriguez is very proud of the efforts his students made over the past year. The band earned an excellent rating at the Florida Band Masters’ Assessment.
“The band has just grown, and we participated in several honors bands,” said Rodriguez.
Members of the Homestead band program were selected for the all-county and all-state honors bands as well as the University of South Florida and University of Central Florida honors bands based on their music skills and leadership.
Next year, Homestead High will have a new band director. The new director has not been named yet.
Rodriguez will go to the University of South Florida to pursue a graduate degree in instrumental conducting.
“I want to become a college band director. The kids were emotional, and I was shedding a few tears. We have all worked hard together to build a strong band program,” he said.
Members of the Bronco band have enjoyed the experience and want to keep working on their musical skills.
Izayah Blanc, a junior, plays the trumpet and is looking forward to next year. “It is amazing to be a part of the band. Mr. Rodriguez has taught us a lot. We have a nice community. During our marching competition we got our first superior,” said Blanc.
Nicholas Torres is a sophomore who plays the alto saxophone. “I loved all the events our band got to go on. We had fun and got to participate in the community. Every event is important and we will make more memories. I am sorry to see Mr. Rodriguez leave the program,” said Torres.
His older brother Daniel Torres, a senior and a co-drum major and trumpet player has loved being in the band at Homestead High. “This band holds a special place in my heart. We have an amazing bond among members of the band. We have a very tight circle. My favorite memory was performing during the last football game of the season at a large stadium in Fort Lauderdale,” he said.
Jalien Poitevien, a junior, plays percussion. “I like performing and going to all the events. We are getting better, and I am looking forward to next year,” he said.
