Homestead native Nick Sanchez is excited to be back on the race track this weekend for the first time since June.
Sanchez will be driving the No. 6 Toyota in the General Tire 125 at Dover International Speedway on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the ARCA Menards Series East.
“I’m very excited,” Sanchez said. “I’ve never been to a track with this much banking and I’ve definitely never been to a track with this much speed so it will all be kind of new to me, but I’m doing my very best to prepare and hopefully come out of this track with a good finish and good learning experience.”
The one-mile track at Dover, known as “The Monster Mile,” has hosted NASCAR races annually since 1971. The 24-degree banking around the turns allows drivers to race at high speeds.
“I think it’s very straightforward, you want to be on the throttle as much as possible so it’s tuning your car to that and try to go as fast as humanly possible around that race track,” Sanchez said. “Kind of keep it simple.”
The fast style of racing excites the 19-year old who grew up karting at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex.
“I love speed,” Sanchez said. “I’m a driver, I love going fast. The faster we go, the happier I am.”
Sanchez has shown speed in the first two races of the season with a fourth-place finish at New Smyrna Beach and fifth at Toledo, putting him third in the points standings. He also placed sixth at Phoenix in his lone race in the ARCA Menards Series, giving him three top-10 finishes in each of the three races he has entered.
“It’s been a pretty good season,” Sanchez said. “A lot of unknowns recently, but every race we do, as a team we improve the cars and I improve as a driver. Every race we’ve done we’ve made progress on our program and our equipment. It’s been a rough year for everyone and our schedule has definitely been impacted, but I’m really excited for our stretch of five or six races at tracks we’ll visit.”
Sanchez began karting at AMR in 2014 and moved up the ranks through the junior, senior, and shifter series, and still using karting to help him train.
“I try to do it once or twice a week with my shifter,” Sanchez said. “It keeps me in good physical condition other than working out and it just helps the mind. Any seat time is good seat time. I always say that’s one of the best training tools I can use for any series. Karting is something I hold near and dear to my heart and I still love it to this day.”
Sanchez is looking forward to continuing his racing career and representing the Homestead, Miami, and the South Florida area.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I have many friends there that follow me. Not many people like motor sports in Miami and if they do they’re more of an F1 or Indycar fan. So being the only driver from Miami—hopefully, some day if I do get to the Cup it will make a big statement and attract more of the Latino group from Miami to watch NASCAR.”
