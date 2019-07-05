The Homestead Police Athletic League junior varsity boys basketball team, ages 15-and-under, took second place in the Basketball Masters Tournament in Miami.
The team lost its first two games before bouncing back on the second day and advancing to the Division 2 championship game falling to South Florida Basketball.
The 14-and-under team also made it to one of the championship games of the tournament and the 8-and-under group also participated.
“We have seen a progression in the kids since of the start of practice until this point,” Police Athletic League director Robbie Tate said. “We have seen the kids grow, learn and understand the game more, and their effort and commitment to the program has shown.”
The organization has about 40 participants across different age groups.
“The goal is to keep kids off the street, help them learn the game of basketball of which they can apply a lot of the rules and lessons to also every-day life—not just the game of basketball,” Tate said.
The teams will be looking to play in other tournaments in July before wrapping up their seasons.
