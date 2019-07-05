Local driver wins NASCAR Whelen All-American Series race at Myrtle Beach Speedway
Alex Bowman may have won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only driver to pick up a milestone victory this weekend.
Homestead native Nick Sanchez won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series race on Saturday night at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway, marking his first career victory in a late model stock car.
Sanchez is in his second season as a member of Rev Racing and NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Development Program, and has been one of the team’s most successful drivers. In 12 races this year, Sanchez has scored ten top-5s and 12 top-10s, including Saturday night’s victory.
The goal of the Drive for Diversity program is to help young drivers representing a myriad of cultures and backgrounds align themselves with a team of executives, athletic directors, crew chiefs and mentors tasked with helping them reach one of the three NASCAR national series. Notable drivers who have participated in the development program include Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace, all of whom drive for NASCAR’s premier series – the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
