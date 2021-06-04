Fans Can Take Laps Around Beautiful Venue & Raise Money for Local Charity Programs
One of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s most popular philanthropic events will be returning on Sunday, June 6th, hosting “Give Back at the Track,” that gives guests the rare opportunity to drive around the 1.5-mile oval in their own, personal vehicle – and all for a good cause.
From 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET, drivers can experience first-hand the picturesque, colorful setting of Homestead-Miami Speedway and its unique progressive banking as they run laps around the track that has seen so many historical moments in NASCAR and other motorsports.
Guests can take their street-legal vehicles around the oval following behind the official Homestead-Miami Speedway vehicle. Three different packages are available, and participants can purchase as many as they would like. Both credit cards and cash will be accepted.
3 laps: $25
6 laps: $45
10 laps: $80
Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” a donor-advised fund of THE NASCAR Foundation. For more information on Give Back at the Track, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com
Guests who wish to participate will enter the infield through Gate 18, off Palm Drive.
In addition, the following are guidelines that will be in place for the event:
• All vehicles must be street-legal
• A valid driver’s license must be presented to drive
• Drivers younger than 18 must be accompanied by, and drive with, an adult with a valid driver’s license
• Motorcycles are not permitted
• For the safety of everyone who comes through the gates, all participants must remain in their vehicles at all times
Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set amount of laps on the track. Please contact Felicia Vega at (305) 230-5211 or fvega@nascar.com for details.
