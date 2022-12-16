The Homestead Senior High School Broncos played valiantly but it was not enough to overcome the St. Thomas football powerhouse.
The Broncos lost to the Raiders 38 - 21 in the 3M Florida State Football Championship.
The 2022 Broncos football team has a lot to be proud of this year. They finished with a 12-3 record and beat some well-known programs. They were first football team from Homestead High to go to a state championship game. Losing is never acceptable to a competitive football player or team but Homestead lost to one of the best, if not the best, high school football teams in the United States. They have won 14 state championships.
Note, St. Thomas is a true powerhouse team. George Smith began the process of building the team in the 1970s and 1980s. I remember watching the team develop when I was at Plantation High back in the early 1980s. Our school would not play St. Thomas in any sport because they “recruited” many of the better athletes from Plantation and surrounding schools. Michael Irvin transferred from Piper High to St. Thomas in the early 80s and the two schools fought over him. But he went on to become a star at the University of Miami and then a top player for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, many division one college players and NFL players have gotten their start at St. Thomas.
