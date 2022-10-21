The Homestead Senior High School football team lost to Southridge 20-8.
Homestead’s Lance Grant blocked a field goal and ran it back for a 50 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The loss was an upset for Homestead. The Broncos were disappointed, but they can still earn a place in the state playoffs.
“We have to win the rest or our games to qualify for the playoffs,” said Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown.
One problem that Broncos faced was players out because of injuries. Quarterback Joshua Townsend, Middle Linebacker Marcus Woodley and Running Back Isaac Brown were out as were several other talented players.
“Southridge played well, and we got upset,” said Brown.
The Broncos will face a strong and well-regarded Northwestern team at Traz Powell Stadium and a home game against Belen. Wins are needed for Homestead to earn a place in the post-season.
Also, Homestead’s winter sports teams will begin competition in November. The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are preparing for the upcoming season. The soccer program is also getting started.
