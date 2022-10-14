The Homestead Senior High School football team lost a hard-fought game against Columbus 21-6. It was a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Bronco’s one score came when Richard Dandridge caught a pass from
Joshua Townsend on a six-yard touchdown play. Homestead is now 6-1.
“We had a really good defensive performance with about 2,800 people in attendance,” said Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown.
Now Homestead is getting ready for Southridge on October 14 and a game against Northwestern in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference Championship game. This game will be played at Traz Powell Stadium at 7:00 p.m. on October 20th.
The Broncos will end the regular season with a home game against Belen on October 28 at 7:30 pm.
If the Broncos are successful the rest of the season, they will qualify for states and could make a run deep into the playoffs.
