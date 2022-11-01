Jaden Chaireasy loves to play the trombone. He also has a passion for the Homestead Senior High School Marching Band.
As co-captain in the Marching Broncos he enjoys teaching younger members about music and marching band.
“I love music and I like being in the Homestead Band. I like how we come together and form one mass of sound. I like the team effort and working with people,” said Chaireasy. His goal is to become a music educator and teach music. “I like helping younger band members learn about music. I want to help them become better,” he said.
The Homestead Marching band earned first place in the 1A category at the
Cavalcades of Bands at Boca Raton High School recently. The band earned Best in Class for Color Guard, Best in Class for Music and Best in Class for General Effect.
The Marching Broncos perform a show known as Shock Wave. The story behind the show is that the performers represent nuclear power plant workers during a meltdown. The songs feature air sirens and evacuation orders. The students are dressed in orange vests with nuclear symbols. The color guard flag represents nuclear energy.
“The show is very high energy and fast paced and highly emotional,” said Alain Rodriguez, the Homestead band director.
The band is preparing for some major competitions including a state championship event on November 19 at the Florida Marching Band Coalition State Championship at Flanagan High School in Broward County. This will the first time that the Bronco marching band has competed in a state championship. The band has also performed at football games.
The Boca Raton competition was the first time the Homestead marching band had participated in a competition in many years. Rodriguez believes the band will achieve more success this year and in coming years.
“People like the culture of the band and the artistry of band music. We are focusing on the end of marching season. Our band has good synergy. We have positive vibes and great music.”
Daniel Torres, a senior, a trumpet player and assistant drum major loves being in the band. “I love the fact that I get to play wonderful songs with other musicians. We come together and create music. I want to be
invested in music and this band is a great atmosphere. I want to continue playing music in college,” he said.
Fernando Salcido, a cymbal player also loves being in the Homestead band. “The band director makes everything fun. I like to play music with people that I love. I play a variety of instruments. Band has been a good
experience for me,” he said.
On November 12, the Homestead marching will perform at Milander Park and Stadium in Hialeah for a district assessment. When Rodriguez arrived at Homestead the program was almost non-existent. “I came in with a vision to rebuild the Bronco band to its glory days. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the Bronco was successful. I told them the band room is a sacred place dedicated to music. I told them that a band is just like a team and every member counts and is valued. I let them know my expectations and that everyone should always work to become better. I expect everyone to be a good musician, a good family, a good student and a good human,” said Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.