When Alain Rodriguez arrived at Homestead High School as the new Broncos band director, he found a mess. The program had not been operating and there were few band students.
The band room had not had students for at least five months and there were papers strewn around. And there was little to attract young people to the program.
So Rodriguez went to work in August. He found students who wanted to be in band and began holding practices.
“We started with just the drum. These are percussionists. The school year began. Some of the students were in-person, others were online and I began
teaching them the basics of band music. Then we had wind rehearsals and more and students came out,” said Rodriguez.
So now, the Broncos band program has a marching band and a concert band.
There is also a chamber music program which includes the brass choir and the saxophone ensemble.
“They have progressed immensely. They have gone from knowing very little to competing in district assessments and local competitions. The marching band performed at all football games this season,” said Rodriguez.
At a recent marching band assessment, the Broncos received an excellent rating.
“You are based on the values of your performance. A superior performance is flawless. We recieved excellent rates, the second highest rating and that is just below superior. For us to get a four out of five rating was very good,” said Rodriguez.
“We also earned a superior rating in sight reading. This is where you read a piece of music for the first time. You are given two pieces and given a few minutes to practice and then you have to perform almost immediately. We did very well in that category.”
The Broncos got to perform at the Seminole Theater for a meet and great for the Miami-Dade Schools superintendent. They performed at the South Region Parent Action Committee meeting. At that meeting School Board Member Luisa Santos directed the band for a song. The band also performed at the Miami International Horse Cattle and Agriculture Show at Tropical Park.
“Next year the band will be competing as a marching band. It will be the first time in 17 years that the Bronco band will participate in a competition. I look to build a very competitive program,” said Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.