The players on this past fall’s Homestead Senior High School 3M state runner up football team continue to enjoy athletic success.
Joshua Townsend was named Miami-Dade player of the year, first team all-county and first team all-state.
Coach Philip Simpson was named Miami-Dade Coach of the year for the second consecutive year. He is now an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska.
Other Homestead players to earn first team all-state honors include David Jester, Jameel Carter, Richard Dandridge, Javon Robinson and Marcus Woodley, Isaac Brown and Eduardo Nunez earned second team all-state. All of these players also earned first team all-county honors.
Cortez Mills, a sophomore wide received earned an All-American award from MaxPreps which rates teams and players.
The Broncos had a 12-3 record and advanced to the state 3M championship and gave St. Thomas Aquinas, a nationally ranked team a strong fight but earned runner-up. They lost 38 to 21.
For some of these players, the real football success may be just beginning.
Richard Dandridge graduated from Homestead early and will participate in spring football for Temple University team. He will compete for a starting wide receiver position this fall.
Javon Robinson graduated early and is now at Grambling State University and is preparing for spring football. He will complete for a starting wide receiver position this fall.
Ryan Bullard graduated early and is now at Campbell University and will participate in spring football. He will compete for a starting position at running back.
“At Homestead and other schools that have eight periods during the day, students can double up on their course work and put themselves in a position to graduate early. The student must work extra hard but if they take those extra classes, they will be in a position to graduate a semester early,” said Curtis Brown, athletic director. “Some of these colleges want their incoming freshmen to play spring football. Early enrollment has been happening across the country. These students can come back for prom and graduation if they want to be a part of it.”
Marcus Woodley will play for Western Michigan University.
David Jester will play for the University of Akron. Trimaine Brown will play for Bowling Green University. Josh Townsend, who plays quarterback, suffered an injury during the Columbus game and has received an offer from Webber International University and Middle Tennessee State.
“Townsend is a special player but has been under the radar. He is a humble kid, and he has drive to keep getting,” said Brown.
