Homestead youth athletes are doing very well in recent national competitions.
Jurnee Smith, the daughter of Quincy Smith, the cross-country and track coach at South Dade Senior High School won the 100 meter dash for eight year old girls at the AAU Primary National Championship meet in Orlando.
She set a national record for eight year old girls with a time of 14.09. Jurnee also won the 200 and long jump in the primary competition for eight year olds.
In the Club Championship which is for eight and under, Jurnee won the 400 and the long jump. This was the day after the primary meet.
She will go to the Junior Olympics next week in Des Moines, Iowa with the fastest time for girls age eight and under in the nation for 100 and 200 meter in which she will compete. She will also compete in the 4X100 relay. She also has the fastest time for an eight year old in the nation girl in the 400 which is 66.85 seconds.
“I think this is great.
It shows the dedication focus and hard work she has put in. I think she will have a good of winning all three of those events,” said Quincy. “We want to focus on her having a good year next year.”
Marcus Ford placed sixth in the long jump in the 11 year old age group.
Shiloh Smith, Quincy’s son, finished ninth in the 1,500 meter run and 12th in the 800 meter run for 12 and under.
Brandi Smith, Quincy’s niece, finished fourth in the 1,500 run and was sixth in the 800 run for nine year olds.
Now the athletes are getting ready for the upcoming Junior Olympics national meet. They will compete with athletes from all over the world. The athletes train at the South Dade track.
At the Junior Olympics, the athletes will be running as a team which is Run It Sports. The team trains at the South Dade Track.
