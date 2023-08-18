Jurnee Smith, a young and up and coming runner performed very well in the recent Junior Olympic National Championship Meet which took place in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jurnee won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.75 and finished second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.91 for girls eight and under. She was part of the Run It sports team which trains at South Dade Senior High School.
The Girls eight and under 4X100 meter relay team won a gold medal and broke the national record with a 56.54 time.
Team members included Christina McDougle, London Lee, Malaya Feby and Jurnee Smith.
London Lee placed sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.37 and placed in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.15, also in the girls eight and under.
Quincy Smith, the father of Jurnee was proud of the team.
“They stepped up to the challenge of running and they are among the fastest girls in the nation.” he said. “It took a season of focused
training and dedication to the sport. Now the 4X100 team is the fastest team in the nation. Jurnee is the Junior Olympic Champion for the 200 meter and London Lee is one of the runners in the nation.”
Quincy also coaches cross-country and track and field at South Dade Senior High. He believes the team will be successful this year.
Top runners for South Dade girls cross country include Judene Thomas, Diamond Carroll.
For the boys cross country team, the leading runner is Jose Salmeron.
