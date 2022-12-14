The Homestead Senior High football team (12-2) is getting ready for its first state championship game. And the Broncos have a worthy opponent. They take on St. Thomas Aquinas (13-0) on Thursday, Dec. 15th, at 7 p.m., DRV PNK Stadium for the 3M championship.
The Raiders are ranked number 7 in the United States and are playing in their fifth state championship game. St. Thomas has won 13 state championships, a state record.
None of this intimidates Homestead Coach Philip Simpson. He believes the Broncos have a shot to win the big game.
“I think we have a game plan. If we show up we can compete with them. We have a great week of practice. You have to focus on the task. We have to go and play our game. Once the game starts it will be man on man football. I am excited about this game,” said Simpson.
The Broncos are happy to take on the big boys of high school football. They upset football powerhouse programs like Miami Northwestern, Miramar and Orlando Jones to qualify for the final. Quarterback Joshua Townsend has thrown for 1,632 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has run for 392 yards and had six scores on the run.
“Townsend has had a great week of practice and I am excited about how he is playing. David Jester and Richard Dandridge are also doing well,” said Simpson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.