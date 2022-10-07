The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated South Miami 22-6 in a well-played game.
Isaac Brown scored one touchdown on 43-yard run. He rushed for 77 yards on four carries.
Cortez Mills scored a touchdown on a five-yard pass play and Richard Dandridge scored a touchdown on a four-yard pass play.
Quarterback Kymani Corbett, a freshman, threw both touchdown passes. He came in for Joshua Townsend early in the first quarter because Townsend was injured.
Homestead now has a 6-0 record. The Broncos will face a significant test on Friday night when they play against Columbus, a powerhouse team with a 6-0 record. The game will be played at Harris Field and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
“We want to play strong teams like Columbus because facing powerful opponents during the season will prepare us for the playoffs. If we advance in the playoffs we will have to face St. Thomas, a very strong team.
Columbus is favored and a lot of people think Columbus is the strongest team.
But our coaches and players are hungry and want to do well. It should be a good contest,” said Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown.
“The defensive players gave a strong performance, and they held a very potent South Miami offense to only six points,” said Brown. “Due to the storm, we had limited practice time.”
Homestead is 1-0 in its district 16-3M. The Broncos have defeated district opponent Southwest but must play Belen and Southridge. Victories against these two teams means Homestead qualifies for the state playoffs.
The cross-country team is doing well.
Elicia Bryant, a top female runner earned fourth place in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference meet held on September 23. This meet included most of the top high school runners in Miami.
The volleyball team will hold Senior night on October 7 during its final home game against North Miami. Brown said the seniors have made a strong effort during the season.
