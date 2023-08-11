The Homestead High Senior High School football team is in workouts for the upcoming season.
Last year, the Broncos had a great season and reached the state championship game where they lost to national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.
This year’s Broncos team could be even better. The team has at least 22 experienced senior players some of whom have received interest from college programs.
The Broncos also have a new head coach, Ronnie Thornton.
Athletic Director Curtis Brown is optimistic about this year’s team and believes if everyone works hard the team can be successful.
The Broncos will open with a Kickoff Classic against Clearwater Academy on August 17th. They are known as a strong team. The Broncos open the regular season by hosting Palmetto on August 25th at 7:30 pm. This will be followed on September 1st with a game against crosstown rival South Dade. Later in the season they will face football powerhouse, Columbus.
Brown believes in this year’s team, but he knows they will face some strong opponents.
“On paper we have a team that should win. We have a lot of seniors. But we have to play hard every week. Our quarterback, Joshua Townsend, last year’s 2M/3M player of the year, should do well.” said Brown.
Isaac Brown, who has committed to Louisville, is expected to be a leader on the field.
Eduardo Nunez, a top linebacker, has received interest from teams including the University of Tennessee at Martin and Bethune Cookman.
Other top players include Cortez Mills, Jameel Carter, Lance Grant and James Randell.
The Broncos compete in 3 Metro District 16. If they have a successful season and advance in the state playoffs, the could face face St. Thomas again.
Associate Head Coach Herman Reaves believes this year’s team will do very well. He is impressed with the talent and dedication of the players.
The Homestead volleyball team is also expected to do well. They will host the district playoffs and the team is working hard in the preseason. Naelle Alexis Pierre is expected to be leading player.
The cross-country team is expected to do well. Ahjnea Ottley is considered a leading runner for the girl’s team.
