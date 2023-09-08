The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated South Dade Senior High School 35-0 in the cross-town rivalry game.
Homestead’s Athletic Director Curtis Brown was pleased with the win and the crowd.
“We had about 2,500 people at the game. We are happy with the win and we extended our winning streak over South Dade. We were coming off a loss to Palmetto,” he said.
Joshua Townsend had an impressive passing game. Cortez Mills caught two touchdown passes. Jordan Wilson and James Gatewood each caught touchdown passes. Ryan Rodriguez kicked five extra points.
Next week, Homestead will play Lakewood, a strong team from St. Petersburg.
Cheerleading is a popular sport and at South Dade Senior High School. During the pep rally on Friday before the big game, the Buccaneer cheerleaders encouraged most of the schools students to get excited about the big game against Homestead.
Cheerleading Coach Jessica Carroll said, “We have a group of enthusiastic cheerleaders who love to cheer.”
The cheerleading squad has an All-American cheerleader, Nicole Reyes who will travel to London to participate in a cheerleading event at a New Year’s Day Parade. Reyes is a top student academically with a 4.0 GPA and loves to study English and Literature.
Jordan Gutierrez has a passion for music and being a leader in the South Dade Senior High School band. He plays the trumpet and is the brass captain. “I enjoy putting in the effort to have a successful band program. I have met many great people in the band,” he said.
Traveling to various locations to march and perform is an important benefit of being in the band.
“I enjoyed performing at Universal Studios,” said Gutierez.
The Buccaneer band gave a rousing performance during last week’s pep rally. The band members love to perform and practice, and consider the band to be a large and caring family.
Brook Holifield also loves being a leader in the South Dade band. She plays the clarinet and is woodwind captain. “I have enjoyed meeting people in the band and making good friends. We have a good program here.” she said.
The South Dade Band is growing and has big plans for this school year and the future. During football game halftime shows, the band is performing a theme honoring Michael Jackson. “We are in a rebuilding year and we are improving,” said Band Director Scott Davis. He is planning to take the band to Washington D.C. to perform in the Fourth of July Parade. The band also has new uniforms that members have worked hard to buy by holding various fundraising activities.
The band will perform at various events in the Homestead area this fall.
“I want the students to enjoy being a part of the band. I think more students will become interested in band and we will have more members.” he said.
