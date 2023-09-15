Joshua Townsend led the Homestead Senior High Broncos to a 35 to 7
victory over Lakewood (St. Petersburg).
An experienced and talented quarterback, ownsend threw three touchdown passes and had two rushing touchdowns.
Townsend connected with Cortez Mills twice in the end zone and threw one touchdown pass to Fraquan Warren.
“We played a complete game. The offense, defense and special teams all played well,” said Coach Ronnie Thornton. “The offensive line did a very good job and so did the defense. We played this game to our standards. Lakewood has a good team and this was a good win for us.”
Next up is Southwest, and Thornton is working to prepare his team for a solid opponent. The Broncos lost Palmetto 13 to 12 and defeated South Dade 35-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.