The Homestead Senior High School football team will compete for a state championship.
The Broncos (12-2) defeated Orlando Jones 30 to 24 in a hard-fought game.
Quarterback Joshua Townsend had 165 passing yards, 59 yards rushing and threw two touchdown passes. He completed a 51-yard pass play to Richard Dandridge for a touchdown and a 12-yard pass play for a touchdown to Cortez Mills. Townsend threw another pass to Mills for a two-point conversion.
Javon Robinson scored a touchdown and played well. Isaac Brown scored a touchdown and played well.
Late in the game, Homestead was ahead 30 - 10, but Jones came back and scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
“Overall, we played well. We had to overcome some adversity and we bounced back,” said Homestead Coach Philip Simpson. “Our defense played well and dominated up front. Jones had a strong team. They were very big and very athletic.”
The next challenge for Homestead is to play St. Thomas Aquinas at the 3 Metro State Championship in Fort Lauderdale. The St. Thomas Raiders are 13-0 and have one of the best high school football programs in the United States. They are usually ranked high in national football polls and many of the team’s alumni are playing Division One college football and NFL football. The Raiders are looking for their fourth consecutive state championship.
Coach Simpson said the Broncos will be ready and the fact that St. Thomas is known as a strong team is no problem.
“The players on our team have been underdogs during their lives. Many were born into adversity. We will put fire in their minds and unleash something they have never had,” said Simpson. “Our players know how to overcome adversity.”
“We have to play disciplined football. We have to play well on every play. We have to minimize penalties. We have an advantage in that our players are fast,” said Simpson.
Simpson thrives on overcoming adverse situations. “There were people who told me not tp accept the coach job at Homestead High School but wanted to come here and lead the program. I have surrounded myself with good people. I have been able to get the coaches and players to buy into the vision of a successful football team,” said Simpson.
Homestead will travel to Fort Lauderdale to play St. Thomas at DRV PNK Stadium on December 15 at 7 p.m.
Simpson said he knows people are buying tickets for the state championship game. There was bus for Homestead fans to Orlando.
