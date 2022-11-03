The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated Belen Jesuit 18 to 7.
Quarterback Joshua Townsend threw three touchdown passes.
Richard Dandridge, Javon Robinson, and Cortez Mills each caught a touchdown pass.
Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown was pleased with the win but said the game was sloppy. “We had at least three touchdown plays called back because of penalties. One was a very nice pass completion,” said Brown.
Now it is time for the Broncos to get ready for the postseason state playoffs. The Broncos finished with an 8-2 record and are ranked number one in Region Four.
Homestead is part a new classification known as 3 Metro. High school football teams are ranked by MaxPreps using a formula which includes wins, losses and strength of schedule. The Broncos are waiting to see who they will face in the playoffs. They have a bye for this week.
“Now it is week by week. We have to win, or we are done. The coaches have to lead well, and the players must execute well on the field. Anything can happen. These are young men, aged 18 and younger,” said Brown.
If the Broncos win in the early rounds, they are likely to face St. Thomas Aquinas, a football powerhouse based in Fort Lauderdale that is considered one of the strongest football programs in the nation.
