When Philip Simpson took over as the head coach of the Homestead Broncos in 2019, he had visions for the program.
Two of his primary goals were to have the Broncos be perennial playoff contenders and have a stronger connection between the team and the community.
Simpson is making strides in those areas after a playoff appearance last season, which included two wins for the first time since 2002, and by holding a community event with a barbecue at Loren Roberts Park on Thursday with the team interacting with local supporters and youngsters.
“When I got to Homestead the very first thing I talked about was in the spring we would be getting into the community and go to the parks,” Simpson said. “When you talk about the rivalries with South Dade and Southridge, it’s important that you win your kids. Me coming from Southridge or me watching South Dade, there’s far too many kids that belong at Homestead, but were playing at these opposing schools so it’s really important for me to get in the neighborhood and put our stamp on who we are, what we stand for and what we’re trying to establish.”
Homestead, which will face Edison on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ives Estates Park, will be back in the community again with an intrasquad game at Harris Field on May 21 at 5 p.m., featuring the Broncos’ offense facing the defense with a scoring system for both sides, who will be separated throughout the day and during warm-ups to create a competitive environment.
“It’s going to be a game and we’re going to get after it and have some fun,” Simpson said.
Simpson has been pleased with what he has seen thus far throughout the first two weeks of spring practices after coming off a 3-3 season following a 2-8 campaign in 2019.
“I knew coming into the spring we would be a talented group and I think quietly the size snuck up on us,” he said. “We actually have quite a few kids with some good size on them. In a short period of time we’ve got kids coming in from different schools, kids who were in quarantine or not throughout the school year and the restrictions so it’s been really challenging in terms of the cohesiveness, the togetherness so although we knew we were coming in with a good group, we knew we were going to face, like everybody else, an uphill battle in reference to the timing of everybody. I think where we are right now we’re doing really good.”
The Broncos are led by their defensive line, notably rising seniors Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons, who are both Division I prospects with a number of scholarship offers. Add in rising sophomore Amen Mackey, who had 8 ½ sacks last year, and Markwon Strong, primarily an offensive lineman last season, and the Broncos have a strong unit up front, which has not disappointed in the spring.
“I think everybody across the board knew the d-line was going to be the strong point and they’re
living up to the expectations
because they are working hard,” Simpson said.
While the defensive line was expected to be a strength, another unit has surprised Simpson this spring.
“In terms of a group that has surprised me the most I would say the receiving corps,” Simpson said. “The receivers are a group that you get different behaviors out of and (David) Jester had his ups and downs, but that kid came into the spring, all throughout offseason workouts and in spring football, he has been phenomenal. Richard (Dandridge) comes in and he’s bringing his element. Mark Evans is having a really strong spring. That receiver group has been really consistent, really good, blocking on the edges, they’ve been a big contribution in the spring.”
Joshua Townsend returns at quarterback after starting as a freshman last year and has a pair of quality running backs in the backfield with him in Tyrone Maxwell and Isaac Brown to give the offense, what should be, a balanced attack.
They will be keys for the Broncos after last season’s playoff appearance, which was only the second in the last 13 years.
“It was good because it was the reassurance of the conversations that this is who we are,” Simpson said. “We always say ‘TNS’, the new ‘Stead. It’s the new Homestead. It’s the expectation for the administration, the principal, the athletic director, the fans, the families, the neighborhood, the bus driver who is just talking the talk, and we want everybody to understand that we are a playoff contender every year.
“Make no mistake, every year we expect to get deep in it.
Of course last year was phenomenal for us, but it’s nothing to be humble about because I look at that as it’s just the beginning.”
