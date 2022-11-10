The Homestead Senior High School football team is getting ready for the first round of the state playoffs.
The Broncos finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and will face North Miami, with a 5-5 record, in the regional quarterfinal.
The Broncos finished second in their district and therefore will face a team that won its district. North Miami will host the Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami FL 33167.
Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming game. “North Miami has a good team. We have worked very hard to get to this spot. We cannot take anyone lightly. You have to play every game hard because if you lose it is over. Our team will practice hard and play hard in the game and see where it goes,” said Brown. “We have had a good season. We did not win the district, but we are in the playoffs.”
Homestead lost to Southridge which meant the Broncos finished second in 3M District 16.
Joshua Townsend will lead the Broncos offense as quarterback. Other leading players include Ryan Bullard, Richard Dandridge and Jevon Robinson.
“If we can win against North Miami, we will have homefield advantage until the state semifinals,” said Brown.
Homestead also had some success in girls’ cross country. Elicia Bryant competed in the Florida State Championship meet and finished 57th out of 229 runners.
Now Homestead and South Dade are starting their winter sports seasons. The girls and boys’ soccer teams are playing their opening games. South Dade has a very strong tradition in wrestling and Homestead also has a solid wresting program. Girls and boys Basketball is a popular sport at both schools.
