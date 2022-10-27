The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated Northwestern High School 44 - 28 at the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) series at Traz Powell Stadium. The Broncos are 6-2.
Joshua Townsend returned to lead the offense as quarterback after sitting out two games due to a leg injury. He threw four touchdown passes and three passes for two-point conversions. Townsend was 11 for 15 in completed passes and had 232 yards passing.
Cortez Mills had two receiving touchdowns.
Richard Dandridge had a 58-yard receiving touchdown.
Javon Robinson had a receiving touchdown. David Jester recovered a fumbled punt and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown.
Josh McDowell had three fumble recoveries.
Eduardo Nunez forced a fumble and had an interception.
Sir Robert Jeau had an interception and ran it back 66 yards. This set up a touchdown play.
Homestead Athletic Director Curtis Brown was pleased with the win and the performance of the Broncos. “We were coming off two losses and some people thought we would not be competitive. We played well,” he said.
Homestead beat Northwestern during the spring game. The game was part of the GMAC series which included 18 games among Miami-Dade teams. The matches were set up based on the various team’s competitive records. The
Homestead versus Northwestern game was considered the second-tier game.
Now, Homestead is getting ready to play Belen for its homecoming game. The Broncos need to win this game to solidify their position for an opportunity to compete in the stateplayoffs. The South Dade Senior High football team has struggled this season and has a 1-6 record. This past weekend, the team lost to Edison 21 to 14 and the previous week the Buccaneers lost to Palmetto 47 to 13. The team did beat Southwest 42 to 0.
