Earth Month may be over – but the work to keep our beaches and
waterways clean and free of litter extends year-round, as we work to
protect the health and safety of people, wildlife, and marine ecosystems.
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces makes it our year-round mission to make a difference, educating and engaging citizens in stewardship, preservation, conservation and resiliency efforts for these precious coastal habitats.
Community volunteers are essential to the success of these cleanup efforts. Be part of the solution to coastal pollution by pitching in for a Miami-Dade Parks’ coastal cleanup. Join our extended Coastal Cleanup series happening throughout the months of May, June and July 2021, at popular Miami-Dade coastal park, beach and marina locations.
To participate, volunteers must create a volunteer account online at Miami-Dade Parks’ Park Link. There select the category “Volunteer Opportunities,” then select the sub-category “Park Service Day Volunteers” and view all the available coastal cleanup volunteer activities taking place in the next couple of months.
For information about these coastal cleanups and other volunteer opportunities available across the county park system visit www.iaminvolved.org or call Miami-Dade Parks’ Community & Volunteer Engagement Unit at 786-755-7939.
Scheduled sites and days for Miami-Dade Parks’ Coastal Cleanups:
•Haulover Beach Park
First Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
•Black Point Marina
First Saturday of the month, from 8 a.m. to
12 p.m.
•Homestead Bayfront Park
First Saturday of the month, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Greynolds Park
Second Saturday of the month, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Crandon Beach Park
Fourth Sunday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Group volunteer activities are limited to teams of no more than 10 people at a time.
