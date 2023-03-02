It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves.
The Hurricane Men (23-6,14-5) took on the visiting Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11) in front of a sold out crowd of 7,972 at the Watsco Center last Saturday.
Miami went up 14-2 early on 6-8 shooting. The Noles cut the lead to five, 26-21 midway through the half but a 14-0 run put Miami up 42-24 on the way to taking a 54-31 advantage at the break.
Florida State was a different team coming out of the locker room for the final 20 minutes. FSU shot 15-19 including 7 in a row at one point in an extended 35-10 run that included 13-1 and 16-2 spurts and took a 71-70 lead with 5:56 to go.
The Noles extended the lead to 80-76 with 2:37 but Miami scored the next five with Norchad Omier’s putback dunk giving the Canes an 81-80 lead with 0:38.
Caleb Mills hit a jumper with 0:24 and it was FSU up 82-81.
With 0:05 Jordan Miller hit a three pointer for a 84-82 Canes lead but FSU’s Sophomore Guard Matt Cleveland took the inbounds pass and hit a 35 foot running shot as the buzzer sounded and the Seminoles had an 85-84 win.
Coach Jim Larranaga said, “It appeared to me that to start the second half, our battery died. We didn’t have the energy or the juice and it showed most with our defense. You give up 54 points in a half, that’s not defense right there.”
Both Cleveland and Darin Green had 20 for Florida State.
Miller led Miami with 21 points. Omier scored 15 and had eight rebounds. Isaiah Wong had 14 points. Bensley Joseph scored 12 with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
As heartbreaking as this loss was it didn’t put a dent in their chances at the ACC regular season championship or a number one seed in the ACC basketball tournament. Whether Miami had won or lost against FSU, the Canes still would have to beat Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 4th for the top seed and championship. Please come to the Watsco Center and support Hurricane Basketball. Saturday’s game is at 6:00 and will be televised on the ACC Network.
I’ll close the Men’s report as I opened it, paraphrasing that long gone Englishman. What’s important in life is to stop saying, ‘I wish’ and start saying’I will.’ Let’s hope our Hurricanes heed that advice and we get to watch them cut a net down on Saturday.
The LadyCanes (18-11, 11-7) earned the number six seed and a first round bye in the ACC women’s basketball tournament with an 85-74 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Senior Day last Sunday at the Watsco Center. Seven seniors were honored. Graduate students Destiny Harden and Karla Erjavec will be sorely missed.
With redshirts and additional eligibility years due to Covid, some if not all of the other five seniors might return next year.
The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna will almost certainly be back as well as Sweden native Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba. Spain’s Lola Pendande and France’s Kenza Salgues are up in the air.
The Canes start ACC Tournament play on Thursday, March 2nd against the winner of the 3/1 game between Boston College and Georgia Tech. With a win Miami will play Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals on March 3rd at 8:00. The semifinal would be Saturday at 2:30 and the final Sunday at 1:00. All games will be televised on the ACC network.
On February 23rd the Lady Canes played at Louisville. 21 hurricane turnovers led to 22 Louisville points and Miami fell on the road 71- 57.
Haley Cavinder led the scoring with 16 points, and Haley’s last basket gave her 2000 points for her career. Congratulations to Haley for reaching a great milestone.
In Sundays win over Virginia, Destiny Harden led the way with a double double. Destiny had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The ever-improving freshman, Kyla Oldaker had a career high 19 points on nine for 11 shooting. The former McDonald’s all American is just now recovering from an injury that has limited her for most of the season. Kyla could well be a force in the ACC tournament.
Hanna Cavinder had 15 points on five for seven shooting from beyond the arc. Haley had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Canes Corner and I’m sure all of Canes Nation thanks all these wonderful young women for all their contributions.
As reported last week, Miami baseball (7-1) dropped their opener to Penn State, but came back to win on Saturday and Sunday and took the series 2-1. The Hurricanes have now won 7 in a row.
Miami defeated Stetson 11- 2 and Indiana State 9-3 in midweek contests and swept Dartmouth by scores of 9-7, 6-0 and 20-2 last weekend.
Junior outfielder Zach Levenson is leading the team with a. .538 batting average including three home runs. Freshman infielder Blake Cyr is hitting.455 with three home runs. Junior third baseman Yohandy Morales is hitting .400 with three home runs. Sophomore outfielder Edgardo Villegas is hitting.391 with two home runs. Junior catcher Carlos Perez is hitting .368 with three home runs.
On the pitching side, stalwart closer Andrew Walters has one win and one save in his two appearances. He has an ERA of 0.00 and seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Sophomore RHP Karson Ligon is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.66 in his two starts. Sophomore Alejandro Torres has made one start and two relief appearances. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.35 and has 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Next up for Miami baseball is a trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators, March 3rd - 5th. The Canes return home to play Jacksonville on March 8th before hosting the North Carolina State Wolfpack, March 10th -12th. Baseball coverage will pick up after the Conference and NCAA Basketball Tournaments.
Please come out and support the Hurricane Men on Saturday when they play Pittsburgh with everything on the line.
Be well all and Go Canes!
