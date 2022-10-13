The Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1 ACC) have not had a lead in a game since September 10th against Southern Mississippi. One would think Miami might have been in front of the North Carolina Tar Heels at some point last Saturday in a game where the Canes posted 538 yards of total offense including 496 in the air but sadly, that was not the case.
The defense totaled nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions and that couldn’t get it done either.
Another poor start, an inability to stop big plays, injuries and hard luck added up to a 27-24 loss.
The UM 496 yd air attack was the second highest total in UM history, trailing only the 566 by Stephen Morris against NC State in 2012. Nine UM pass catchers had multiple receptions, led by Will Mallory with eight for 115 yds.
,,,,The Canes running game was dismal. The three RBs toted the rock 18 times and netted a mere 40 yds. After Carolina’s first drive that ended with a 74 yd Drake Maye to J.J. Jones TD bomb that put the Heels up 7-0, Miami’s next possession ended with Andres Borregales missing a 53 yd FG.
NC drove 57 yds on 10 plays to the Miami 8 next and were held when Maye’s 4&5 pass was incomplete. Miami took over with 2:20 left in the 1st Q and drove 91 yds to the NC one but could not score.
On first and goal from the two Thad Franklin Jr got one yard. On 2nd and G VanDyke was stuffed and starting Center Jakai Clark was injured and lost for the day. On third down Henry Parrish was stopped short of the end zone and Miami lost its second starting lineman with injury in two plays when RG Justice Oluwaseun joined Clark on the sideline. On 4th &1 a VanDyke to Mallory pass went incomplete and the Canes came up empty.
With 11:52 in the half NC went 99 yds in 8 plays capped by a 2 yd Omarion Hampton run and the Heels were up 14-0.
Miami struck right back with a 6 play 76 yd drive highlighted by a VanDyke to Key’Shawn Smith 20 yd TD and it was 14-7 with 5:50 left in the half.
While the Canes defense was excellent in the second half Saturday there was still 5:50 left before the break and Carolina went 75 yds in 11plays going up 21-7 on a Maye to Josh Downs 15 yd TD connection.
Miami took over with 1:31 and responded with a 9 play 72 yard scoring drive as VanDyke hit Parrish from 7 yds out to make it 21-14 with 0:28. Maye put it in the air on 1st down and paid as Keontra Smith made his first career interception and the Canes had 0:21on the NC 49. VanDyke ran for 8, then completed passes of 9 to Michael Redding III and 12 to Jaleel Skinner, called timeout with 0:02 and Borregales hit a 38 yd FG and the score was 21-17 heading into the locker room.
Well since y’all know the ending I’ll give you some of Head Coach Mario Cristobal’s words before getting to the second half.
“Obviously,we came up short. Disappointing, we played hard, showed resiliency, good responses. Critical errors…typically tell the tale of a game like this.”
“I’ll just go right to it; we knew we had work to do getting here at Miami and that’s what we are all about. Moral victories aren’t it, especially when you have opportunities…..we came up short…we see effort…just really upset….I’m proud because the guys were grinding…bottom line is that we have to continue to work on issues that are preventing us from being really good.”
“The defense showed more discipline in the second half and started executing at a higher level.”
NC received the kickoff after the break and took it to their 36. On first down Maye was sacked. On 2nd and 14 Kam Kinchens picked off Maye and the Canes took over at their 27.
Miami moved to the NC 49 and went on 4th & 3 but VanDyke was sacked and
Carolina started from the UM 44. The Heels went 24 yds on seven plays and Noah Burnette hit a 38 yd FG for a 24-17 lead.
Both Miami’s and NC’s next drives ended with punts.
With 0:58 to go in the third the Canes took over on their 18. The crowd was alive and loud. The Rock was Rockin’!
VanDyke hit Mallory for 23, then Frank Ladson for 8 as the 3rd Q ended. Passes on 2nd and 3rd were incomplete. On 4th and 2, TVD connected with Redding for 16 and a first down at the NC 35. On 3rd & 10 Ladson caught a 9 yd pass and it was 4th & 1. Jalan Knighton ran over the right side for the first down then fumbled.
Carolina ball with 12:31 left. Maye led an 8:21 81 yd 12 play drive ending with a Burnette 19 yd FG and Miami was down 10 with 4:03 to work with.
Miami went 63 yds on 7 plays. The last three were Colbie Young’s first three career receptions, for 8, 19 and a 16 yd score. It was 27-24 and Miami made a great attempt at an onside kick but were ruled out of bounds.
NC took over at 2:16 and the Canes forced a three and out. The Heels punted and Miami had the ball on their own 10 with 1:14.
Miami, down three with no timeouts moved to their 43 and on 2nd &10 and 0:33 left completed a 10 yard pass to Skinner at the NC 47 but he failed to get out of bounds. With the clock running Miami rushed to the line and VanDyke could only throw up a prayer that went unanswered and was intercepted.
This was a very tough loss for Miami. Hopefully they will rebound at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Octobr 15th at 12:30 pm. Game will be televised on Bally’s Regional Sports Network.
Go Canes!
